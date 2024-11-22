D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Game Picks – November 22, 2024

Well, have we not seen some very interesting scores over the first three weeks of the season? Do not think that is going to change anytime soon and frankly it is fun to see the teams in and out of the rankings as a result of the combined week’s activity that reflect the good play and good fortune for some and less so for other teams. It is a new week, and one filled with opportunities for every team to garner some wins and points. Do not just lace them up thinking that success is guaranteed – it is not, it is earned on the ice!

My weekly picks were an abysmal 5-7-0 (.417) last week which is one of my worst prediction weeks in the past few seasons. Overall, my season numbers are 23-13-0 (.639) which is a precipitous drop-off as compared to the first two weeks so no time to dwell on the poor performance – now is the time to regain my prior form. With that in mind, it would be nice to get on a roll like a lot of teams who want to establish a winning trend for their upcoming schedule. Here are this week’s picks for the east:

Friday, November 22, 2024

(1) Hobart v. (14) Salve Regina

The Seahawks finally lost a game in a high-scoring affair to Babson last week and the Statesmen have the type of roster that will create pressure all night regardless of the situation on the ice. Think this one will be close as the home team looks to show it is a worthy contender in the NEHC. It is close but no win – Hobart, 4-2

Williams v. Connecticut College

The Ephs do not want to be 0-3 but the Camels would love a 3-0 start as one of their best in quite a long time. Too early to believe the press clippings but never too early to work hard in front of the home fans looking for another win in conference play. It takes overtime for the deciding goal – Conn College, 3-2

Cortland v. Plattsburgh

The Cardinals got coach Steve Moffatt his 100th career win last weekend and now look to avenge the SUNYAC title game loss from last season. Home ice matters in this one with a power play goal deciding it for PSU – Plattsburgh, 4-3

Assumption v. St. Anselm

While the big news around NE-10 hockey this week revolved around AIC dropping from D-I and moving to D-II next season, the Greyhounds and Hawks always play spirited contests as contenders this season, and this should be no exception. Think this game, despite good goaltending will see a lot of red lights going on with the visitors taking a one-goal decision on a special teams’ goal. Man-up or man-down does not matter in a win – Assumption, 6-5

Neumann v. King’s

The Monarchs earned a nice split with Alvernia last week but face an opportunistic Neumann squad looking to jump start their weekend. A fast start for the visitors proves to be just a little too much for the home team to rally back – Neumann, 4-2

Nazareth v. Manhattanville

The Valiants dropped a pair of games to Geneseo and Friday was a blowout. Do not expect the home team to show up late for the 7PM start time as they eke out a one-goal win in a very physical matchup with the Golden Flyers – Manhattanville, 3-2

Saturday, November 23, 2024

(15) Endicott v. Johnson & Wales

The TRAP GAME alert is out in full force for this contest where the Gulls have exceled on Friday nights and not so much, excluding last week , on Saturday night. The Wildcats will not be an easy out on home ice so look for Andrew Kurapov & Co to do some damage early and earn some key CNE points – Endicott, 5-2

Plymouth State v. Salem State

The Panthers seem to have found their game after a tough 0-2-0 start to the season. Not many teams have the offensive weapons on display like PSU does and balanced scoring makes the night difficult for the Vikings who keep it close for the first two periods of play – PSU, 6-3

Albertus Magnus v. (11) Elmira

The Soaring Eagles have a nice win streak going including a pair of wins over Skidmore last weekend. The only thing better than four wins in a row is five or six in a row. Experience and depth are the difference as the home team scores late for the win – Elmira, 3-2

(8) Trinity v. Amherst

The Bantams were surprised by Conn College last Friday but bounced back on Saturday against Tufts. Surely coach Matt Greason sees room for improvement on surrendering seven goals in two games. Look for things to tighten up a bit as the Bantams find some offensive form in a win over the Mammoth – Trinity, 5-2

Buffalo State v. Canton

The Bengals are looking to build some momentum off a pair of wins last weekend but should be wary of a Kangaroo team that plays well in their own barn. Seesaw affair that finds the visitors driving home to Buffalo very happy – Buffalo State, 5-4

Chatham v. (3) Utica

The Cougars catch a Pioneer squad that has been outright explosive with goals coming from many different players up and down the lineup. Johnny Mulera has fit right in with the high-powered offense and continues to contribute on the scoresheet with multiple points – Utica, 5-2

Even as Thanksgiving approaches, the action continues to heat up around all the conferences in the east. While some clear favorites have emerged, it is never too late for an early season statement win to buoy the confidence of any team looking to climb the standings. Do not be thinking too much about Turkey Day and feasting just yet boys, there is some hockey to be played – “Drop the Puck!”