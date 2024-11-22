FRIDAY’S ROUNDUP: Down goes No. 1 as Arizona State snaps Denver’s 21-game winning streak, 3-2; No. 11 St. Cloud State knocks off No. 7 CC; No. 5 Maine wins Border Battle with UNH; UConn upsets No. 15 UML

Artem Shlaine scored twice, including the game-winning goal with 45 seconds remaining that broke a 2-2 deadlock and gave Arizona State its second-straight NCHC win, 3-2, over the nation’s top team and previously undefeated Denver.

The loss for the Pioneers ends a 21-game winning streak dating back to last season when Denver won its final nine games to win both the NCHC and national championships.

NO QUIT #BeTheTradition Artem Shlaine with the game-winner over No. 1 Denver pic.twitter.com/vn3TVO5jmw — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) November 23, 2024

Shlaine bookended the outstanding performance, opening the scoring 35 seconds into the game. After Carter King tied the game on the power play at 15:33 of the first, Bennett Schimek helped the Sun Devils regain the lead with a goal late in the second.

The host Pioneers evened the game on King’s second of the night with 4:01 left, but Shlaine, a transfer from Northern Michigan and Connecticut, notched his second goal of the night in the closing seconds to shock the Magness Arena crowd.

Luke Pavicich earned the victory making 30 saves for the Sun Devils.

SCOREBOARD | STANDINGS | PAIRWISE RANKINGS

No. 11 St. Cloud State 3, No. 7 Colorado College

The 11th-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies jumped to a 2-0 lead and never looked back, surviving a late push by host Colorado College, 3-2, in a game where the Huskies mustered just 17 shots on goal.

Despite being outshot, 27-17, St. Cloud took an early lead on Verner Miettinen’s goal at 9:45. They’d double that lead early in the second on a Tyson Gross unassisted goal.

Colorado College climbed back into the game when Ty Gallaher scored at 7:04 of the second. But St. Cloud State again had a response, regaining a two-goal lead on Austin Burnevik’s tally with 9:42 remaining.

The host Tigers pulled the goalie with more than three minutes left and got within one on Max Burkholder’s goal at 17:19. But that’s as close the Colorado College got as Isak Posch finished the game with 25 saves to earn the win.

No. 5 Maine 3, New Hampshire 1

It was another fantastic edition of the Border Battle, the annual rivalry series between Maine and New Hampshire, with the Black Bears earning a 3-1 road victory over the Wildcats, their first victory in Durham, N.H., since 2019.

UNH took the game’s first lead in the second period, scoring on a 5-on-3 power play. Ryan Conmy fired a perfect cross-seam pass to Liam Devlin at 7:17 of the second.

Maine, though, had a quick response. Captain Lynden Breen finished off a 2-on-1 at 10:36 of the second before Owen Fowler banked a pass off a UNH defender and into the net less than three minutes later.

Frank Djurasevic scored shorthanded into an empty net in the closing seconds of the game for the 3-1 final.

Albin Boija was fantastic, particularly in the final period, making 24 stops to earn the victory.

Connecticut 4, No. 15 UMass Lowell 1

For the second straight Friday night, Connecticut upset a nationally-ranked Hockey East opponent with a 4-1 road victory over No. 15 UMass Lowell.

The Huskies beat then-No. 2 Boston College, 5-4, last Friday night.

UConn jumped to a 3-0 lead in the game on goals by Ryan Tattle and Joey Muldowney in the second period and Hudson Schnador in the opening minute of the third.

O CAPTAIN MY CAPTAIN🫡🫡 Hudson with the Power Play Goal and the Ice Bus leads by 3❄️🏒🚌 Watch:https://t.co/nVUBq4fRWU pic.twitter.com/qnMYE2vQiF — UConn Men's Hockey (@UConnMHOC) November 23, 2024

Though UMass Lowell’s Lee Parks scored his first collegiate goal with 7:21 left, that’s as close as the River Hawks could get.

Jake Percival put the game away scoring with 2:29 left for the 4-1 decision.

UConn freshman Callum Tung, making his first collegiate start in place of an injured Tyler Muszelik, posted the victory stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

No. 18 Quinnipiac 3, No. 8 Cornell 1

Chris Pelosi and Mason Marcellus scored third period goals as visiting No. 18 Quinnipiac won its third straight game in ECAC play, upsetting No. 8 Cornell, 3-1.

Aaron Bohlinger got the Bobcats on the board with a first-period power play goal only to have Cornell’s Jonathan Castagna answer late in the opening frame.

The game remained that way until 8:11 remaining when Pelosi scored the winner. Marcellus scored into the empty net with one second remaining.

Skate to stick beauty for the game winner 😍 @QU_MIH #NCAAHockey x 🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/97bP0Zw9jG — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 23, 2024

Dylan Silverstein needed just 15 saves to earn the victory for Quinnipiac.