Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 30 – Splits lead into Thanksgiving weekend, plus looking ahead to international play

The Nov. 27, 2024, edition of USCHO.com’s PodKaz features hosts Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski looking back at split series between No. 2 Ohio State and Minnesota State, No. 3 Minnesota and No. 10 St. Cloud State and No. 11 Boston College and No. 14 UConn.

The second segment is a rundown of upcoming international play, including the Six Nations Tournament in Finland with U.S. and Canada rosters made up of college players.

And the final part of the show covers what’s coming on Thanksgiving weekend, with a number of East-West matchups and two tournaments, plus the start of the PWHL season.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].