Women’s Division I College Hockey: Weekend Wrap December 2, 2024

(1) Wisconsin at Maine

On Friday, Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey and Kirsten Simms each scored twice while Sarah Wozniewicz, Kelly Gorbatenko and Marianne Picard all added a goal to lead Wisconsin to a 9-0 win on Friday. In the second game, SImms scored twice more while Casey O’Brien, Finley McCarthy, Edwards and Gorbatenko each lit the lamp once to lead the Badgers to a 6-1 win and weekend sweep. Lily Fetch scored for Maine in the loss and goalie Kiia Lahtinen made a career-high 55 saves.

(2) Ohio State at Mercyhurst

Postponed due to weather

Vermont at (4) Minnesota Duluth

Clara Van Wieren scored a goal to reach her 100th career point, Olivia Mobley tallied her 50th NCAA goal and Danielle Burgen and Ida Karlsson each scored to lead Minnesota Duluth to a 4-0 win on Friday. In game two, freshman Caitlin Kraemer had a career day, earning her first collegiate hat trick and tallying five points to lead the Bulldogs to a 9-1 win. Van Wieren added two goals in the win. Haily Eikos scored for the Catamounts in the loss.

(5) Colgate vs. Syracuse (home and home)

Elyssa Biederman assisted on all three Raider goals as Kalty Kaltounková scored twice and Emma Pais added a power play goal to lead Colgate to a 3-1 win. Laura Leitner tied the game for Syracuse in the second after Pais’ goal, but Kaltounková put the game away. Four first-period goals put the game away early for Colgate on Saturday. Kaltounková tallied her fourth career hat trick and added an assist to lead the Raiders to the 7-1 win. Sara Stewart, Kaia Malachino and Pais each had a goal and an assist and Neena Brick also scored. Bryn Saarela scored for the Orange in the loss.

(8) St. Cloud State at Union

Union jumped out to a 2-0 after two periods thanks to goals from Mikayla Blomquist and Paige Greco despite being outshot 19-10. But St. Cloud pushed back in the third. First Ella Anick cut the lead to 2-1 less than six minutes into the period. Ally Qualley took a pass from behind the net in the slot and tied the game with under eight minutes to play. Union killed a power play during the overtime period and the game went to a nine round shootout with Maya Jones winning it for the Garnet Chargers. On Saturday, the Huskies outshot Union 30-2 over the first two periods and took a 2-0 lead into the third thanks to a first period goal from Sofianna Sundelin and a second period goal from Avery Myers. Maddie Suitor scored on the power play in the final minute to get Union on the board, but they ran out of time and SCSU took the 2-1 win.

(11) Boston College at (15) Northeastern



These two well-matched teams played a back-and-forth game for nearly 50 minutes with neither one finding an advantage. Olivia Maffeo backhanded a pass from Lauren Glaser into the net 9:43 into the third to break the tie and put Boston College ahead 1-0. That gave the Eagles the momentum. Despite nine power plays in the game – six for Northeastern and three for BC – there was just one power play goal. Abby Newhook took a drop pass from Sammy Taber to put Boston College up 2-0 and earn her 100th career point. Taber added an empty-netter to secure the 3-0 win for BC. The victory was the 400th of BC coach Katie Crowley’s career.

Smashville Showcase

(5) Clarkson vs. St. Thomas

This was a game of runs as Clarkson pushed out to a 2-0 lead after one thanks to goals from Sena Catterall and Rhea Hicks. Keara Parker got St. Thomas back into the game, scoring twice in the first half of the second to tie the game 2-2. As the second was winding down Caroline Goffredo gave Clarkson the lead back at 3-2 and Nicole Gosling scored a short-hander to make it 4-2 Golden Knights at the second intermission. But the Tommies pushed back once more. Lauren Stenslie scored on the power play and 13 seconds later Sadie Lindsay tied the game at 4-4. But it was Goffredo in overtime to give Clarkson the 5-4 OT win.

Merrimack vs. (12) Penn State

After a scoreless first frame, the Nittany Lions struck first with a power play goal from Tessa Janecke. Sarah Hirst’s shot from distance evened the score at 1-1 just a few minutes later. With a few minutes left in the second, Maria Lindberg’s backhand pass found Sophie McKinley, who put it in the net to give Merrimack the 2-1 lead. Raice Szott added an empty-netter to secure the 3-1 upset win for the Warriors. Margaux Favre made 33 saves in the win.

Consolation game

St. Thomas vs. (12) Penn State

Neither team scored in the opening 40 minutes, setting up a tense third. Maddy Clough flipped the puck past Katie DeSea to put St. Thomas up 1-0, but PSU responded with a goal from Maddie Christian to tie it 1-1 and force overtime. The extra frame didn’t decide a winner and in the shootout, Katelyn Roberts scored the winning goal in the seventh round to give the Nittany Lions the win.

Championship game

(5) Clarkson vs. Merrimack

The Golden Knights outshot the Warriors 44-13 and controlled the flow of the game as Haley Winn scored in the first, Sena Catterall added a pair of goals in the second and Anne Cherkowski scored a late power play goal to carry Clarkson to a 4-0 win and the Smashville Showcase title.

Nutmeg Classic

Yale vs. (14) Connecticut

Kyla Josifovic scored from her knee on the power play to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead midway through the first. Mariya Rauf put back a rebound midway through the second to tie the game for the Bulldogs. It looked like the game was headed for overtime, but with 97 seconds in regulation, Emma Harvey picked up a rebound from behind the net and backhanded a pass to Carina DiAntonio, who found the back of the net. She would add an empty-netter less than a minute later to secure the 3-1 win for Yale.

(9) Quinnipiac vs. Sacred Heart

Kahlen LaMarche scored a natural hat trick to lead the Bobcats to an 8-1 win on Friday. Tessa Holk added two goals while Sophie Urban, Laurence Frenette and Emerson Jarvis each lit the lamp once to ensure the win. Kate Helgeson was the goal scorer for Sacred Heart in the loss.

Consolation game

(14) Connecticut vs. Sacred Heart

Kate Helgeson scored her second of the weekend to put SHU up 1-0 midway through the second. But Ashley Allard responded a minute later to tie the game for UConn. The Huskies would go on to score three more goals in the third as Allard, Sophie Robinson and Brianna Ware lit the lamp to make it a 4-1 game. Alyssa Antonakis pulled one back for Sacred Heart before the end of the second, but the Pioneers couldn’t find more offense in the third and Connecticut took the 4-2 win.

Championship game

(9) Quinnipiac vs. Yale

Bobcat goalie Kaley Doyle made 42 saves and Yale netminder Pia Dukarich made 33 in this hard-fought, close battle. Both teams netted a power play goal in the first with Cami Bell scoring early for the Bulldogs and Kendall Cooper responding later in the period for Quinnipiac. From there the teams went back and forth, looking for an advantage, but even overtime couldn’t find a winner. In the shootout, Gracie Gilkyson scored her goal and Dukarich made three saves to give Yale the Connecticut state championship.