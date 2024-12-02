D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – December 2, 2024

Redemption and renewal are just great stories no matter how they come about and this weekend saw two big stories that included Utica and Bryan Landesberger finally defeating the University of New England on the way to winning their tournament and Middlebury capturing the LayerEight Tournament title for the first time in many years to the delight of the Chip Kenyon Arena fan base. There was a lot of other great action to recap this weekend as well that saw hockey with all the Thanksgiving trimmings. Here is the wrap-up for the east:

Delta by Marriott Thanksgiving Holiday Showcase

The field included the hosts Utica, Oswego, Stevenson and the University of New England. Friday’s first round games saw some great action that included Stevenson advancing to the championship game with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over the Lakers. In what seems to be a pattern this season across D-III, the Mustangs built a 3-1 lead after two periods of play, but Oswego battled back with a pair of goals from Matt McQuade to tie the score at the end of regulation. Overtime saw several great chances at both ends but Stevenson’s Blake Benson scored the game-winner with just three-tenths of a second remaining in the extra session to advance the Mustangs to the title game.

In the other matchup, Utica was trying to overcome the demons of facing a UNE team that had beaten them on home ice four times in a row. The game proved to be a shootout much more than the usual defensive struggle between the two teams. Goaltender Bryan Landesberger was called off the bench to replace Ethan Roberts after he surrendered five goals to the Nor’easters. Landesberger was perfect in his 30 minutes of action and John Gutt’s third period goal stood up us the game winner in a wild 6-5 Pioneer win.

In the title game two former UCHC foes played for the title and the Pioneers skated away with the championship trophy on the strength of a pair of goals from Andrew Della Rovere and 27 saves from Landesberger who surrendered just one goal in the 6-1 win over Stevenson. Della Rovere finished with three points in the game and was named the tournament MVP.

LayerEight Championship

The tournament field included the three usual participants in Middlebury (host), Norwich and Plattsburgh and this year they were joined by Marian from the west. In the first round Norwich only scored one goal by Devon Thibodeau late in the third period but it was enough for goaltender Sami Molu who made 30 saves to earn the shutout win.

Middlebury fell behind Marian 1-0 in the first period but erupted for five goals in the second period to cruise to a 6-2 win. Wyatt Pastor scored twice in the middle period to lead the Panthers offensively with Jake Oblak also chipping in with a goal and an assist.

In the title game between two very familiar opponents playing for the 162nd time, goals were again hard to come by as goaltenders Andrew Heinze for the Panthers and Molu for the Cadets were on their game. Oblak scored what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the first period and captain Jin Lee iced the championship win with an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third period for a 2-0 Panther victory and the tournament title. Oblak’s two goals in the two games earned him the MVP of the tournament.

Terry Moran Invitational

Castleton played host to a field that included Keene State, King’s and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. In the opening round the host institution skated away with a 3-1 win over the Trailblazers. The win was spearheaded by a pair of third period goals by Zach Papapetros and Avivi Tanasiyenko that earned the Spartans their first win of the season.

King’s needed an overtime goal by Denys Arkhypenko, after you guessed it, the Owls rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to send the game to extra time. The 4-3 win advanced the monarchs to the title game.

If you like offense, then the championship game was a fan’s delight as the two teams combined for thirteen goals with the Spartans emerging with the championship trophy following a 7-6 OT win. Luke Chakrabarti completed his hat trick by scoring the overtime winning goal to pace the Spartans attack to the win. Chakrabarti also added an assist and was named the tournament MVP.

Skidmore Invitational

On paper, yes that is why they play the games, one might have expected a Skidmore v. Hamilton final, but it was Lake Forest and Fredonia who emerged victorious in the first-round games and played for the championship at Skidmore. Against the Foresters, the Thoroughbreds got two goals from Zach Lindenwirth, but it was not enough to rally the hosts past the visitors from the west in a 5-4 Lake Forest win.

In the other first round contest, Hamilton faced Fredonia, and the Blue Devils rallied for the win behind goals from Ryan Bailey and Riley See in a2-1 win over the Continentals. Goaltender Jameson Kaine stopped 31 shots to earn the win and advance Fredonia to the title game.

In the championship match, the Foresters had too much for the Blue Devils as they scored twice in the opening period and twice in the third period to post a 4-0 win for the tournament title. Four different players scored for Lake Forest while goaltender Bobby McCloskey stopped all 24 Fredonia attempts to earn the shutout win.

North Country Tournament

The tournament featured Canton, Potsdam, Rivier and Tufts. Rivier played Potsdam in the opening round and took a thrilling 2-1 overtime win over the Bears. The teams exchanged goals in the opening period but could not find the back of the net for the remainder of regulation as both goaltenders were playing great. in the extra session, Nicholas Paolucci netted the game-winner for the Raiders with just over a minute remaining in the overtime period. Goaltender Luke Newell stopped 37 of 38 shots for the win.

Tufts played Canton in the other first round matchup and the Jumbos advanced to the title game with a 4-2 win over the Kangaroos. Max Resnick opened the scoring and netted the game-winning goal in the third period before Brennan Horn sealed the win with an empty-net goal. Goaltender Gustave Bylin stopped 24 of 26 shots to earn the win.

In the title game, Tufts jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Raiders on goals from Harrison Bazianos and a pair from Trace Norwell to secure the tournament championship with a 3-1 win over Rivier. Bylin was again solid in goal stopping 24 of 25 shots earning the tournament MVP honors.

Bowdoin/Colby Tournament

The round-robin event features the host schools playing two other teams which this year included Massachusetts-Boston and Southern New Hampshire. With a pair of wins against UMB and SNHU, Colby proved to be championship caliber as both Bowdoin and UMB finished 1-1-0 with SNHU dropping both games of the tournament.

The Mules opened against the Beacons and took advantage of four different goal scorers in a 4-2 win. Goaltender Adam Costley made 26 saves in the win. In game two against SNHU, Colby scored early and often with Bobby Landry chipping in with a pair of goals in a 7-1 rout of the Penmen. Javi Ubarri recorded three assists to lead all Colby scorers.

In what was maybe the most exciting game of the tournament, UMB downed Bowdoin, 2-1 in overtime on Sunday. Jack Mortson opened the scoring for the Beacons and provided the overtime winner in the final minute of play in the extra period.

Non-conference Action

Curry and Cortland split a two-game series in two games that were not as close as expected. On Saturday, The Red Dragons raced to a 5-0 first period advantage and cruised to an 8-3 win over the Colonels. Colby Seitz, Nate Berke and Garrett Krieger each scored two goals to pace the win. In Sunday’s second game it was Curry’s turn to show-off the offense in a 5-1 win over Cortland. The Colonels scored twice in each of the first two periods to establish a 4-0 lead and earned the split of the series with a comfortable win.

Geneseo remained unbeaten on the season with a pair of wins over NESCAC teams over the weekend. On Saturday, the Knights needed an overtime goal from Peter Morgan to down Amherst, 3-2. On Sunday, four different goal scorers and 22 saves from goaltender Jacob Torgner helped Geneseo to a 4-0 win over Williams.

Trinity picked up a pair of non-conference wins over Plymouth State and Manhattanville to extend their unbeaten streak to five games. On Tuesday, before Thanksgiving, the Bantams got goals from Ty Broad and Ryan Panico were just enough for goaltender Devon Bobak in a 2-1 win. Bobak stopped 32 of 33 shots to earn the win. On Sunday, five different goal scorers and three assists from Teddy Griffin paced a 5-1 win over the Valiants.

Johnson & Wales picked up a pair of wins during the Thanksgiving week over Westfield State and Assumption. On Tuesday, the Wildcats rallied from a 2-0 deficit scoring three unanswered goals for a 3-2 win over the Owls. Chris Alexander scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in the third period for J&W. On Saturday, the Wildcats kept their win streak intact with a 5-3 win over the Greyhounds. Two goals from Noah LaFleur and a three-goal third period combined to pace the offense in the road win.

Neumann remained among the unbeatens with a pair of wins in a two-game series against Morrisville. The Black Knights won 6-4 on Friday on the strength of four power play goals and one shorthanded marker to outpace the Mustangs. In the second game Tyler Kennedy scored two goals including one of two shorthanded goals for Neumann in their 5-2 win. The Black Knights now stand at 6-0-2 overall on the season.

Three Biscuits

Bryan Landesberger – Utica – the Utica goaltender came in relief to post a shutout in his 30 minutes of action against UNE in a 6-5 win over the Nor’easters before stopping 27 of 28 shots against Stevenson to earn the championship in their own tournament.

Luke Chakrabarti – VSU-Castleton – scored four points including a hat trick and an assist in the Spartans’ 7-6 overtime win over King’s to win the Terry Moran Invitational Tournament. Chakrabarti netted the game-winning goal in overtime to complete his hat trick.

Jake Oblak – Middlebury – provided the game-winning goal against rival Norwich to lead the Panthers to a 2-0 win in the championship game of the LayerEight Tournament.

If the action this week did not grab your attention, then I have to believe the incredible matchups in several conferences this upcoming weekend will certainly have fans everywhere excited and scoreboard watching. Tournament hardware has been won and now let us see who can carry that positive momentum into a strong finish to the first half.