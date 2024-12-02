Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
They look at two Thanksgiving tournaments with Boston University winning the Friendship Four and UMass Lowell claiming the Adirondack Invitational. The episode also covers significant games from Bemidji, Cornell-Quinnipiac, and Big Ten teams, evaluates current PairWise standings, and speculates on conference representations in the NCAA tournament. The hosts also touch on the implications of new CHL recruitments and upcoming roster regulations from the House vs. NCAA settlement.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and hosts
00:30 BU’s Friendship Four victory
03:06 Adirondack Invitational recap
08:14 Michigan State’s dominance
09:32 Minnesota’s weekend performance
12:06 Michigan vs. Western Michigan
13:46 Cornell vs. Quinnipiac at MSG
17:04 Princeton upsets Ohio State
19:16 Bemidji State’s historic wins
23:41 Arizona State’s journey in the NCHC
24:38 Travel challenges in college hockey
26:36 Cyber Monday and Pairwise Rankings
28:19 Hockey East Teams in the NCAA Tournament
31:40 NCHC and Big Ten tournament prospects
34:53 ECAC and CCHA Teams’ tournament chances
40:01 Atlantic Hockey’s tournament bid
41:48 Impact of CHL prospects on college hockey
44:43 Roster Size and House vs. NCAA
46:31 Conclusion and Wrap-Up
