Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

They look at two Thanksgiving tournaments with Boston University winning the Friendship Four and UMass Lowell claiming the Adirondack Invitational. The episode also covers significant games from Bemidji, Cornell-Quinnipiac, and Big Ten teams, evaluates current PairWise standings, and speculates on conference representations in the NCAA tournament. The hosts also touch on the implications of new CHL recruitments and upcoming roster regulations from the House vs. NCAA settlement.

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and hosts

00:30 BU’s Friendship Four victory

03:06 Adirondack Invitational recap

08:14 Michigan State’s dominance

09:32 Minnesota’s weekend performance

12:06 Michigan vs. Western Michigan

13:46 Cornell vs. Quinnipiac at MSG

17:04 Princeton upsets Ohio State

19:16 Bemidji State’s historic wins

23:41 Arizona State’s journey in the NCHC

24:38 Travel challenges in college hockey

26:36 Cyber Monday and Pairwise Rankings

28:19 Hockey East Teams in the NCAA Tournament

31:40 NCHC and Big Ten tournament prospects

34:53 ECAC and CCHA Teams’ tournament chances

40:01 Atlantic Hockey’s tournament bid

41:48 Impact of CHL prospects on college hockey

44:43 Roster Size and House vs. NCAA

46:31 Conclusion and Wrap-Up

