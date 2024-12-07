Princeton’s Wunder, Alexander, Northeastern’s Jönsson, Wisconsin’s McNaughton garner November women’s honors from Hockey Commissioners Association

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its monthly women’s honors for November.

Princeton junior forward Issy Wunder is the player of the month, Princeton forward Mackenzie Alexander is rookie of the month, and Northeastern junior Lisa Jönsson and Wisconsin sophomore Ava McNaughton are co-goaltenders of the month.

Wunder racked up a phenomenal 12-10-22 line in nine games (2.44 PPG) for the Tigers. Keyed a 4-3 win over No. 5 Colgate with 1-1-2 and finished the month with a five-goal effort at Stonehill.

Alexander went 5-17-22 in nine games, going 3-5-8 in four games against top-15 opponents. Had six assists in final game at Stonehill.

Jönsson went 4-1 with numbers of .980 and 0.60, with three games against ranked opponents. Currently leads the nation with .964 and 1.01 on the year.

McNaughton’s line: 6-1, 1.20, .956. Includes two shutouts against No. 8 St. Cloud State and a 31-save, 4-2 win at No. 2 Ohio State.