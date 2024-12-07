November HCA men’s awards go to Boston College’s Leonard, Michigan’s Hage, Colorado College’s Mbereko, Minnesota State’s Tracy

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its monthly men’s honors for November.

Boston College sophomore forward Ryan Leonard is the player of the month, Michigan forward Michael Hage is rookie of the month, and Colorado College junior Kaidan Mbereko and Minnesota State junior Alex Tracy are co-goaltenders of the month.

While playing the hardest schedule in the NCAA, Leonard led the country in goals (8), game-winning goals (4), and shots on net (52), while powering the Eagles to a 7-2-0 record. His 13 points were second in the nation and he was third with a plus-nine rating. No player in Hockey East had more goals, points, or game-winning goals.

Hage led all rookies in the nation with 1.43 PPG as the Wolverines went 7-1, playing against ranked squads, including Boston University and Western Michigan. Had the game winner vs. WMU.

Mbereko averaged 28 saves per game in a 5-2-1 month for No. 8 CC. Had a .941 save percentage and 1.71 GAA.

Tracy had great numbers of 1.23 and .955 while averaging 26.5 saves per game. Allowed zero or one goal in six of eight games. Had 43 saves in only loss in the month (1-0 at Bemidji State).