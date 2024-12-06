FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Wisconsin blanks No. 1 Michigan State, No. 7 Western Michigan edges No. 2 Denver, No. 10 Providence downs No. 8 Colorado College, No. 14 UMass Lowell ties No. 3 Boston College, St. Lawrence beats No. 13 Dartmouth

Down goes No 1.

Wisconsin used a 26-save shutout from goaltender Tommy Scarfone to help defeat top-ranked Michigan State 4-0 Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Quinn Finley scored twice for the Badgers, while Owen Mehlenbacher and Tyson Dyck also scored.

https://www.twitter.com/BadgerMHockey/status/1865225389783515271

The loss snaps the Spartans’ nine-game winning streak.

Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine finished with 22 saves in the loss.

No. 7 Western Michigan 3, No. 2 Denver 2

Western Michigan took a 3-0 lead into the third period and while Denver scored twice in the final stanza, the Broncos held on for a 3-2 win at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

https://www.twitter.com/TheNCHC/status/1865210617071648815

Tim Washe, Matteo Costantini and Zack Sharp scored for the Broncos and Cameron Rowe made 29 saves in goal.

For Denver, Jake Fisher and James Reeder scored and goalies Matt Davis and Freddie Halyk combined on a 24-save effort.

No. 3 Boston College 3, No. 14 UMass Lowell 3 (OT, UMass Lowell wins shootout)

Mirko Buttazoni scored twice as UMass Lowell played to a 3-3 tie with Boston College at th Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

The River Hawks won the subsequent shootout.

https://www.twitter.com/RiverHawkHockey/status/1865206401813168131

Girts Silkalns also scored for UMass Lowell and Beni Halasz made 16 saves between the pipes.

Andre Gasseau, Mike Posma and Gabe Perreault netted the BC goals and Jacob Fowler stopped 26 shots in goal.

No. 4 Minnesota 6, No. 6 Michigan 0

Matthew Wood scored two goals and goaltender Nathan Airey stopped all 32 shots he faced as Minnesota shut out Michigan 6-0 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

https://www.twitter.com/GopherHockey/status/1865217673904140434

Jimmy Snuggerud, Aaron Huglen, August Falloon and Connor Kurth added goals for the Gophers.

Michigan netminders Logan Stein and Cameron Korpi made 33 saves.

Omaha 4, No. 9 St. Cloud State 3 (OT)

Sam Stange was the overtime hero for Omaha, scoring at 1:48 of extra time to lift the Mavericks to a 4-3 win over St. Cloud State from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.

https://www.twitter.com/NCAAIceHockey/status/1865250599790370996

Zach Urdahl scored two goals, Jimmy Glynn one, and goalie Simon Latkoczy made 31 saves in net for the Mavericks.

Tyson Gross scored two goals for SCSU, Warren Clark the other, and James Gray turned aside 25 shots in goal.

No. 10 Providence 4, No. 8 Colorado College 3

Four different players scored as Providence picked up a 4-3 win over Colorado College at Schneider Arena in Providence, R.I.

https://www.twitter.com/FriarsHockey/status/1865211419609706730

Trevor Connelly, Logan Sawyer, Hudson Malinoski and Tomas Machu scored for the Friars and Philip Svedebäck made 29 stops in goal.

For the Tigers, Drew Montgomery, Chase McLane and Gleb Veremyev scored and goalie Kaidan Mbereko finished with 25 saves.

No. 12 Cornell 3, Colgate 2 (OT)

Charlie Major’s goal at 2:58 of overtime completed a three-goal comeback and lifted Cornell to a 3-2 win over Colgate at Lynah Rink in Ithaca, N.Y.

https://www.twitter.com/CornellMHockey/status/1865241927697715473

Jack O’Leary and Ryan Walsh also scored for Cornell and Ian Shane made eight saves in goal for the Big Red.

For the Raiders, Brett Chorske and Ryan Spinale scored and goalie Andrew Takacs finished with 28 stops in the Colgate crease.

St. Lawrence 3, No. 13 Dartmouth 2

Nicholas Beneteau’s goal at 4:41 of the third period stood as the game winner as St. Lawrence held on for a 3-2 win over Dartmouth at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

https://www.twitter.com/SkatingSaints/status/1865211257642451007

Felikss Gavars and Tyler Cristall also scored for the Saints, while goalie Mason Kucenski made 29 saves.

For the Big Green, Hayden Stavroff and CJ Foley found the back of the net and Roan Clarke finished with 16 saves between the pipes.

No. 15 Minnesota State 4, Bowling Green 1

Minnesota State used four different goal scorers to defeat Bowling Green 4-1 from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato, Minn.

https://www.twitter.com/CCHAHockey/status/1865216643892154486

Adam Eisele, Brian Carrabes, Luke Ashton and Kaden Bohlsen scored for the Mavericks and goalie Alex Tracy made 20 saves.

Adam Zlnka scored for the Falcons and Cole Moore finished with 20 saves of his own in the Bowling Green net.

No. 16 North Dakota 5, Miami 4

North Dakota got third-period goals from Cody Croal (14:37), Jayden Perron (18:17) and Sacha Boisvert (19:37) to complete the comeback and down Miami 5-4 at Steve Cady Arena in Oxford, Ohio.

https://www.twitter.com/UNDmhockey/status/1865223533460107435

Jackson Kunz and Dalton Andrew added goals for the Fighting Hawks and TJ Semptimphelter made 13 saves in goal.

For the RedHawks, Raimonds Vitolins, Ryan Sullivan, Johnny Waldron and Michael Feenstra scored and Ethan Dahlmeir and Bruno Bruveris combined on a 33-save effort between the pipes.

No. 17 Ohio State 4, Penn State 2

Four different players scored for Ohio State as the Buckeyes took a 4-2 win over Penn State at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

https://www.twitter.com/OhioStateMHKY/status/1865233144560963923

Damien Carfagna, Riley Thompson, Jake Rozzi and Max Montes scored for OSU and Kristoffer Eberly made 27 saves in goal.

Penn State’s goals came from Dylan Lugris and Tyler Paquette and goalie John Seifarth finished with 29 saves.

No. 18 Quinnipiac 3, Rensselaer 1

Andon Cerbone, Travis Treloar and Jack Ricketts scored to lead Quinnipiac to a 3-1 win over Rensselaer at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Quinnipiac goalie Dylan Silverstein made 17 saves.

Jimmy Goffredo broke Silverstein’s shutout bid at 14:16 of the third period.

Rensselaer goalie Noah Giesbrecht recorded 32 saves.

No. 19 Arizona State 5, Minnesota Duluth 3

Ty Jackson and Dylan Jackson each scored as Arizona State dropped Minnesota Duluth 5-3 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

we love a greasy goal 😜 pic.twitter.com/vlEEVU9S5R — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) December 7, 2024

Cullen Potter, Ryan Alexander and Sam Court also scored for ASU with Luke Pavicich making 35 saves in goal.

Dominic James posted a pair of goals for UMD, Max Plante added a goal, and Klayton Knapp and Zach Sandy combined on a 23-save performance in goal for the Bulldogs.

No. 20 Clarkson 4, Harvard 3

Ayrton Martino scored two goals and Ethan Langenegger made 25 saves as Clarkson edged Harvard 4-3 at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Boston, Mass.

With the help of a three goal second period the Golden Knights take down the Harvard Crimson on the road! #letsgotech pic.twitter.com/EV09nU6WiU — Clarkson Men’s Hockey (@ClarksonMHockey) December 7, 2024

Talon Sigurdson and Luka Sukovic added goals for the Golden Knights.

For the Crimson, Casey Severo, Marek Hejduk and Cam Johnson scored and Ben Charette made 36 saves in goal.