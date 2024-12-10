Liam Fraser ranks among best all-time in St. Norbert hockey history

Liam Fraser had no idea how good NCAA Division III hockey truly was until he saw it up close in his first season at St. Norbert.

“It was definitely eye-opening, especially in this conference (NCHA),” Fraser said. “It took time to adjust to how much bigger, stronger and faster guys are here, but getting opportunities to play and find success, and in the role I’m in now, it’s so much fun.”

Fraser is well-adapted to the game now and has become one of the top scoring threats in program history. In November alone, the senior star tallied 13 goals and six assists while recording a hat trick along the way. His seven consecutive game-winning goals in the month are believe to be a D-III record.

In 100 career games, Fraser has 70 goals and 75 assists, and sometimes he still can’t believe he ranks among the best ever in a program rich in a history of success.

“It’s crazy to think about, and it’s not fully settled in yet,” Fraser said. “I’m just going out there and having fun, and trying to do my best each and every day while pushing the guys around me to be at their best, too. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Growing up in Canada, hockey has always been his favorite sport, though he did take a stab at playing other sports.

“I did a little bit of everything when I was younger. I was in track, basketball and soccer, but hockey was always my favorite. My parents couldn’t keep me off the ice,” Fraser said. “I just have a passion for it and definitely have a lot of fun being on the ice.”

Fraser and the Green Knights are having a lot of fun this year. They won their first 11 games, marking their best start in program history, and currently sit at 12-1 overall and 7-1 in the NCHA.

“We have a competitive group of guys and we are producing more offensively, and defensively, we are getting the stops and the blocked shots we need to close out games. It’s been a great start and has been a lot of fun,” Fraser said.

Fraser is one of several players who have risen to the occasion for the Green Knights. Logan Dombrowsky leads the team in assists (15) and also has nine goals.

Brock Baker (3 goals, 8 assists) and Braden Lindstrom (2 goals, 9 assists) have 11 points apiece. A total of 17 players have scored at least one goal.

Fraser said he spent the offseason getting faster and stronger, and he said his personal success wouldn’t be possible without the coaches and teammates around him.

“It’s a little bit of everything,” Fraser said. “It starts with the coaching staff and the great system they have in place. And I’ve played with and still play with a lot of great players, guys like Logan and Braden are great people and hard workers, and it’s fun to play hockey with guys like that.”

What Fraser loves about hockey are the relationships he’s forged over the years, as well as the fast-paced action on the ice.

“I have friends from all over, and I love how competitive hockey is,” Fraser said. “To be out there making a play, blocking a shot, winning a faceoff, it’s fun and my teammates are like brothers to me.”

Fraser and his teammates are hoping to keep things rolling and be in a position to contend for a conference title and more.

“We have to do the little things and the rest will take care of itself,” Fraser said. “We’ve had a lot of success, but it only gets harder moving forward. We have to stick to our game and the style of hockey we play. If we do that, we’ll be successful.”