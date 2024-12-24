USA Hockey names roster for 2025 World Junior Championship in Ottawa, with 10 returnees looking to help Team USA defend gold medal

USA Hockey has named the 25 players for its 2025 U.S. National Junior Team that will represent the United States in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Ottawa, Ont.

Among the roster are 10 players who were part of the 2024 gold medal-winning U.S. National Junior Team, including goaltenders Trey Augustine (Michigan State) and Sam Hillebrandt (OHL’s Barrie Colts), defenseman Zeev Buium (Denver), Drew Fortescue (Boston College) and Aram Minnetian (Boston College) and forwards Ryan Leonard (Boston College), Oliver Moore (Minnesota), Danny Nelson (Notre Dame), Gabe Perreault (Boston College) and Carey Terrance (OHL’s Erie Otters).

“It’s always tough to get through the selection process as we have so many great players in our country,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “We turn our focus now to giving our team every opportunity to come together as we continue preparing for the tournament.”

Leonard has also been named captain, while Buium, Moore, Nelson and Perreault are Team USA’s alternate captains.

The U.S. National Junior Team claimed gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 6-2 win over host Sweden in the gold-medal game in Gothenburg, Sweden.

2025 U.S. National Junior Team

GOALTENDERS

Trey Augustine, Michigan State

Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan

Sam Hillebrandt, Barrie Colts

DEFENSEMEN

Logan Hensler, Wisconsin

Colin Ralph, St. Cloud State

Drew Fortescue, Boston College

Adam Kleber, Minnesota Duluth

Aram Minnetian, Boston College

Paul Fischer, Notre Dame

Cole Hutson, Boston University

Zeev Buium, Denver

FORWARDS

Teddy Stiga, Boston College

Brandon Svoboda, Boston University

Ryan Leonard, Boston College

Carey Terrance, Erie Otters (OHL)

Oliver Moore, Minnesota

James Hagens, Boston College

Danny Nelson, Notre Dame

Trevor Connelly, Providence

Joey Willis, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth

Austin Burnevik, St. Cloud State

Gabe Perreault, Boston College

Brodie Ziemer, Minnesota

Cole Eiserman, Boston University

David Carle (Denver) is the United States head coach, while Steve Miller (Minnesota), Brett Larson (St. Cloud State) and Garrett Raboin (Augustana) are assistant coaches.

Team USA starts tournament play Thursday at 2:30 p.m. EDT against Germany at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont., live on NHL Network.