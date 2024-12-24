USA Hockey names roster for 2025 World Junior Championship in Ottawa, with 10 returnees looking to help Team USA defend gold medal

USA Hockey has named the 25 players for its 2025 U.S. National Junior Team that will represent the United States in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Ottawa, Ont.
Among the roster are 10 players who were part of the 2024 gold medal-winning U.S. National Junior Team, including goaltenders Trey Augustine (Michigan State) and Sam Hillebrandt (OHL’s Barrie Colts), defenseman Zeev Buium (Denver), Drew Fortescue (Boston College) and Aram Minnetian (Boston College) and forwards Ryan Leonard (Boston College), Oliver Moore (Minnesota), Danny Nelson (Notre Dame), Gabe Perreault (Boston College) and Carey Terrance (OHL’s Erie Otters).
“It’s always tough to get through the selection process as we have so many great players in our country,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2025 U.S. National Junior Team and assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey, in a statement. “We turn our focus now to giving our team every opportunity to come together as we continue preparing for the tournament.”
Leonard has also been named captain, while Buium, Moore, Nelson and Perreault are Team USA’s alternate captains.
The U.S. National Junior Team claimed gold at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 6-2 win over host Sweden in the gold-medal game in Gothenburg, Sweden.
2025 U.S. National Junior Team
GOALTENDERS
Trey Augustine, Michigan State
Hampton Slukynsky, Western Michigan
Sam Hillebrandt, Barrie Colts
DEFENSEMEN
Logan Hensler, Wisconsin
Colin Ralph, St. Cloud State
Drew Fortescue, Boston College
Adam Kleber, Minnesota Duluth
Aram Minnetian, Boston College
Paul Fischer, Notre Dame
Cole Hutson, Boston University
Zeev Buium, Denver
FORWARDS
Teddy Stiga, Boston College
Brandon Svoboda, Boston University
Ryan Leonard, Boston College
Carey Terrance, Erie Otters (OHL)
Oliver Moore, Minnesota
James Hagens, Boston College
Danny Nelson, Notre Dame
Trevor Connelly, Providence
Joey Willis, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth
Austin Burnevik, St. Cloud State
Gabe Perreault, Boston College
Brodie Ziemer, Minnesota
Cole Eiserman, Boston University
David Carle (Denver) is the United States head coach, while Steve Miller (Minnesota), Brett Larson (St. Cloud State) and Garrett Raboin (Augustana) are assistant coaches.
Team USA starts tournament play Thursday at 2:30 p.m. EDT against Germany at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ont., live on NHL Network.