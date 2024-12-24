A D-III West hockey letter to Santa

It’s the day before Christmas, and all through the D-III hockey world, rinks are as silent as the night.

The hockey sticks are hung by the chimney with care in the hopes of them soon being used to score plenty of goals in the second half of the season.

Coaches, athletes and fans are home right now enjoying some well-deserved time off, but the return of action on the ice is just around the corner.

And we can’t wait to see what the second half of the year has in store for us all.

Santa, meanwhile, will soon be up on rooftops, dropping down chimneys and bringing joy and presents to everyone around the world.

If it’s not too much to ask, Santa, I’d love if you could help with a few hockey-related requests ahead of the second half of the season.

Let’s start with the MIAC. We know how tightly contested that league always is. A handful of points typically separates the top from the bottom and while there might be a favorite on paper, the games on the ice tend to tell a different story.

Right now, Gustavus is atop the standings. The Gusties started 0-3 but are now 6-5, including a 5-1 mark in league play.

It’s one of the great stories of the early part of the year. But the year is far from over. Saint Mary’s and Saint John’s aren’t too far off the mark, and don’t count out St. Scholastica.

Then again, don’t count out anyone in the MIAC. Even Augsburg. Yes, the Auggies are at the bottom of the standings, but a few good weekends of hockey for them can flip the script in a hurry.

The ask here, Santa, is can you please let the MIAC continue to be as competitive and entertaining as always throughout the second half of the year? I hope you can, because it sure does make things fun and there is never a dull moment.

Over in the WIAC, things have really gotten interesting. UW-River Falls and UW-Stevens Point are both ranked in the USCHO.com poll, but have you noticed that UW-Superior is currently atop the standings?

The Yellowjackets have won four in a row and have proven they are going to be in the discussion for the league championship when it’s all said and done.

UW-Eau Claire can’t be overlooked either. The Blugolds have done well in WIAC play so far and I expect that to continue.

And like I mentioned earlier, Stevens Point and River Falls are ranked. Maybe they remain in the rankings in the second half of the year. Maybe they don’t. But we know you can’t overlook either one in the race for the title.

I hope Santa can keep the WIAC rolling along with fun and unpredictable hockey week in and week out in the second half.

But the biggest request from Santa here is can the big guy in the red suit bring some good fortune to Northland.

The Lumberjacks have had it rough, dropping all 11 of its games this year despite some games where they’ve shown flashes of their potential. Their losing streak overall dating back to last year is at 37 games.

If any team could use some joy after the new year, it’s Northland. Those players are working hard. They just need a few breaks to go their way. I know Santa will do what he can to make that happen.

Last, but certainly not least, is the NCHA. Typically, you can say either Adrian or St. Norbert is winning this thing and there is no other option.

But not this year. The top four teams are separated by a total of four points, with Trine leading the way at the top, sitting one point ahead of St. Norbert, which started the year with 11 straight wins.

Aurora is just two points behind Trine and Adrian is four. And hey, look out for those Concordia Falcons, who have won their last four.

I have a feeling that things are going to get interesting in the second half of the season. And the conference tournament could be the best thing ever based on how the standings look right now.

So, Santa, keep the NCHA the way it is. Let’s let this season truly be a fight to the finish. And if it’s not too much to ask, Dubuque, a second-year program, could use a few wins in the second half of the year. That program is trying to build something there. It’s just going to take a little time.

I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas and New Year and let’s hope the second half of the D-III season out west is the best it can be. With a little help from Santa, I know it will be.

Merry Christmas.