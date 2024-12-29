SUNDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Bentley takes down No. 4 Maine, Yale upsets No. 13 BU, No. 7 Providence earns Ledyard Classic title, Wisconsin wins the Holiday Faceoff, No. 1 Michigan State and No. 6 Western Michigan head to Monday’s GLI final

Connor Hasley made 43 saves and four different Falcons scored as Bentley beat Maine 4-2 in front of nearly 6,000 fans in Portland’s Cross Insurance Arena, home to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. Harrison Scott scored twice for the Black Bears.

Oliver Salo opened the scoring for the Falcons at 1:42 in the first and Ethan Leyh gave Bentley a 2-0 lead on the power play at 3:51 in the second. Scott answered for Maine with a power-play goal of his own seven minutes later, the only one of six chances with the man advantage that the Black Bears could convert in the game.

Sam Duerr’s marker at 17:51 in the second put the Falcons up 3-1 after two and held up as the game winner.

A laser by Sam Duerr 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Nh1tPkmY1P — Bentley Hockey (@BentleyHockey) December 29, 2024

Scott’s second of the night, shorthanded at 11:36 in the third, narrowed the gap to one goal again, but Jimmy Doyle’s empty netter with 10 seconds left brought the final score to 4-2.

In goal for Maine, Albin Boija made 15 saves. The Black Bears outshot the Falcons 45-19.

Yale 7, No. 13 Boston University 5

In a back-and-forth game with nine goal scorers and four goaltenders, Yale was the last team standing in a 7-5 home win over Boston University.

Quinn Hutson and Alex Zetterberg each had two goals and an assist for the Terriers. For Yale, Micah Berger scored his first career goal and earned two assists and David Chen had two goals. It was Ronan O’Donnell’s goal from Will Richter at the 13-minute mark in the third that put the Bulldogs ahead for good.

BACKHANDED BEAUTY! Yale 6, BU 4 | P3, 7:00 pic.twitter.com/aW8iBsw9Lm — Yale Men's Hockey (@YaleMHockey) December 29, 2024

The teams exchanged goals in the first period, with Boston University scoring first and last for a 3-2 lead after one.

The teams combined for three goals within the first six minutes of the second with Berger’s goal at 2:54 to tie it for the Bulldogs, followed by Kalen Szeto’s short-handed shot to put the Bulldogs ahead at 4:06. That lead would last just 20 seconds, as Hutson’s second goal of the night on the power play at 5:16 knotted the game again. Chen scored his second of the game late in the period to give Yale a 5-4 lead after two.

O’Donnell’s game-winning goal was followed by William Dineen’s tally three minutes later. Alex Zetterberg had an even-strength goal for the Terriers with 34 seconds remaining in regulation.

The teams combined for 37 penalty minutes, five power-play goals and Szeto’s shorthander.

Mathieu Caron started in the Boston University net, making 10 saves in his appearance. Max Lacroix finished the game with 11 saves.

Noah Pak stopped 15-of-16 in the win. He relieved starter Jack Stark who had 12 saves on 16 shots.

No. 7 Providence 5, No. 17 Dartmouth 3

Trailing 3-2 after the first period, Providence scored twice in the second and again in the third to surge ahead of Dartmouth and claim the championship of the 35th annual Ledyard Bank Classic in Thompson Arena.

At 16:39 in the third, Logan Will had the Friars’ fourth goal to put Providence ahead for good.

Will cleans up his own rebound for his sixth of the year to give us a 4-3 lead! Ryan O'Reilly and Taige Harding with the assists.#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/47694I38Gq — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) December 30, 2024

Hank Cleaves had two goals for Dartmouth in the first period, bookending the early Providence scoring. Cleaves netted his first at 4:45, with Alexander Bales and Graham Gamache answering to give the Friars a 2-1 lead midway through the stanza. Cleaves scored again at 12:51 and Alex Krause put Dartmouth ahead at 15:44.

Nick Poisson evened the score for Providence at 8:24 in the second. Will’s goal put the Friars ahead, and Chase Yoder capped the scoring with an empty netter at 18:10 in the third.

The Friars limited the Big Green to 12 total shots in the game, which included two Dartmouth power plays. Philip Svedebäck made just nine saves in the win for Providence. Roan Clarke stopped 27 of the 32 shots he faced in the loss.

Wisconsin 4, Connecticut 3

After a scoreless two periods of play, the Badgers and Huskies combined for seven third-period goals, with Wisconsin finding the net once more than Connecticut to win the 2024 Kwik Trip Holiday Faceoff title in Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Gavin Morrissey and Jake Horbach led the Badgers with two assists each, and Morrissey’s second of the night was the only helper on Cody Laskosky’s game-winning, empty-net goal at 18:36 in the third. That goal was awarded when Morrissey was hauled down by Connecticut’s Jake Richard as Morrissey was approaching the empty net.

An awarded empty-net goal for Cody Laskosky to seal the deal 🤩 🍎: Gavin Morrissey pic.twitter.com/SSP4OXCSH5 — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 30, 2024

Owen Lindmark and Quinn Findley scored at 2:45 and 5:40 in the third to give Wisconsin a 2-0 lead. The game was tied by the 15:55 mark on goals by Kaden Shahan and Joey Muldowney, but the Badgers scored two goals a minute apart — Christian Fitzgerald’s at 17:32 and the goal awarded to Morrissey — to give Wisconsin a 4-2 lead. Nick Carabin’s even-strength goal with one second left on the clock made it a 4-3 game.

Muldowney added an assist on Carabin’s goal to give him two points on the night. Jake Richard had two assists for the Huskies.

Tommy Scarfone had the win with 22 saves. Thomas Heaney stopped 29 as the Badgers outshot the Huskies 33-25.

No. 1 Michigan State 2, Northern Michigan 0

On first-period goals by Karsen Dorwart and Isaac Howard and in front of Luca Di Pasquo’s second shutout win of the season, Michigan State advances to the title game of the Great Lakes Invitational Tournament Monday night.

Dorwart’s game-winning goal came at 10:27 from Joey Larson and Austin Oravetz.

Dorwart's fourth of the year comes on a sharp angle from below the right circle. Apples to Larson and Oravetz. pic.twitter.com/VjkpLzOMPg — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) December 30, 2024

Howard’s insurance goal was unassisted at 12:40. Di Pasquo made 15 saves as the Spartans outshot the Wildcats 48-16.

Through 55:03, Northern Michigan’s Ryan Ouellette stopped 41-of-43 shots he faced. Ethan Barwick finished the game in the Wildcats’ net with five saves on five shots.

The Spartans will face off against Western Michigan Monday for the GLI title in Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., home of the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL.

No. 6 Western Michigan 4, Michigan Tech 3 (OT)

Trailing 3-1 midway through the third period, Michigan Tech scored twice to send this one to overtime, but it took Western Michigan captain Tim Washe just 44 seconds to find the net and give the Broncos the 4-3 win in the opening game of the Great Lakes Invitational tournament.

Western Michigan’s Owen Michaels (1-1) and Samuel Sjolund (0-2) led the Broncos in scoring and Cameron Rowe had 28 saves in the win.

For Michigan Tech, Trevor Kukkonen had a goal and an assist, and Derek Mullahy made 39 saves as the Broncos bested the Wildcats 39-28 in shots on goal.

The Broncos led 1-0 after the first on Robby Drazner’s goal with three seconds left in the period. In the second, the teams exchanged goals and Western was up 2-1.

Michaels opened the third-period scoring when he gave the Broncos a 3-1 lead at 7:18, but Kukkonen and Matthew Campbell answered at 10:38 and 16:02 respectively.

The Broncos meet the Spartans Monday for the title of the 58th Great Lakes Invitational tournament.

No. 12 St. Cloud State 2, St. Thomas 1

With less than five remaining in regulation, Cooper Gay scored to put the Tommies on the board and tie this game, but Barrett Hall scored from Josh Luedtke and Daimon Gardner just 31 seconds later to give St. Cloud a one-goal win over visiting St. Thomas.

Adam Ingram gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead at 1:11 in the first. Gavin Enright stopped 28-of-29 in the win for St. Cloud. Aaron Trotter made 30 saves in the loss.