Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA men’s hockey teams fared, Dec. 28-29

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Dec. 16 fared in games over the Dec. 28-29 weekend.

No. 1 Michigan State (14-2-1)

12/29/2024 – Northern Michigan 0 at No. 1 Michigan State 2 (Great Lakes Invitational, Grand Rapids, Mich.)

No. 2 Boston College (12-3-1)

Did not play.

No. 3 Minnesota (15-3-2)

Did not play.

No. 4 Maine (12-3-2)

12/29/2024 – RV Bentley 4 at No. 4 Maine 2 (Portland, Me.)

No. 5 Denver (14-4-0)

12/28/2024 – UNLV* 6 at No. 5 Denver 6 (OT, exhibition)

No. 6 Western Michigan (11-3-1)

12/29/2024 – No. 6 Western Michigan 4 vs RV Michigan Tech 3 (OT, Great Lakes Invitational, Grand Rapids, Mich.)

No. 7 Providence (14-3-2)

12/28/2024 – No. 7 Providence 3 vs Northeastern 1 (Ledyard Classic)

12/29/2024 – No. 7 Providence 5 at No. 17 Dartmouth 3 (Ledyard Classic championship)

No. 8 Colorado College (10-5-1)

12/29/2024 – UNLV* 0 at No. 8 Colorado College 8 (exhibition)

No. 9 Michigan (11-6-1)

Did not play.

No. 10 UMass Lowell (10-4-2)

12/29/2024 – Simon Fraser* 2 at No. 10 UMass Lowell 9 (exhibition)

No. 11 Minnesota State (14-4-2)

Did not play.

No. 12 St. Cloud State (11-7-0)

12/29/2024 – St. Thomas 1 at No. 12 St. Cloud State 2

No. 13 Boston University (9-7-1)

12/29/2024 – No. 13 Boston University 5 at Yale 7

No. 14 Ohio State (13-4-1)

Did not play.

No. 15 North Dakota (11-7-1)

Did not play.

No. 16 Cornell (5-3-3)

Did not play.

No. 17 Dartmouth (7-4-2)

12/28/2024 – Alaska Anchorage 4 at No. 17 Dartmouth 5 (Ledyard Classic)

12/29/2024 – No. 7 Providence 5 at No. 17 Dartmouth 3 (Ledyard Classic championship)

No. 18 Quinnipiac (9-6-1)

12/29/2024 – AIC 5 at No. 18 Quinnipiac 6

No. 19 Arizona State (8-7-1)

12/28/2024 – US NTDP Under-18 Team* 3 at No. 19 Arizona State 4 (exhibition)

12/29/2024 – US NTDP Under-18 Team* 0 at No. 19 Arizona State 1 (exhibition)

No. 20 Clarkson (11-5-2)

12/29/2024 – Concordia (Que.)* 5 at No. 20 Clarkson 1 (exhibition)

RV = Received Votes

* = Not eligible for poll