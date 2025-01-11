SATURDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Army West Point hangs 13 goals on Mercyhurst; Penn State ties No. 1 Michigan State; No. 2 Boston College downs Merrimack; Omaha sweeps No. 13 Colorado College; No. 7 Maine sweeps No. 8 UMass Lowell; Minnesota Duluth sweeps No. 10 St. Cloud State; No. 14 North Dakota clips No. 16 Arizona State in OT

After topping Mercyhurst 9-1 Friday night, Army West Point bested those totals with an Atlantic Hockey America-record 13 goals in a 13-1 rout over the Lakers Friday night at Tate Rink in West Point, N.Y.

Nik Hong had three goals and two assists, Nils Forselius added a goal and five assists, Mac Gadowsky put up two goals and two assists, and Brent Keefer went for two goals with an assist in the win for the Black Knights.

Dylan Wegner, Sam Groebner and Adam Marshall each had a goal and an assist and Jack Ivey and Joey Baez scored one each.

Hunter McCoy chipped in two assists, Ben Ivey a pair of helpers, and goaltender JJ Cataldo and Jacob Biron combined on an 18-save effort.

Mercyhurst’s Boris Skalos opened the scoring at 11:36 of the first period before Army West Point tallied the next 13.

Simon Bucheler and Carter McPhail made 32 saves in the Lakers crease.

No. 1 Michigan State 2, Penn State 2 (OT, Penn State wins shootout)

Ben Schoen’s goal at 18:16 of the third period lifted Penn State into a 2-2 tie with Michigan State at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

After nothing was settled in overtime, the Nittany Lions won the shootout.

Aiden Fink also scored for Penn State and goaltender Arsenii Sergeev made 22 saves.

Isaac Howard and Joey Larson scored for the Spartans and Trey Augustine stopped 25 shots in goal.

No. 2 Boston College 4, Merrimack 1

Ryan Leonard, Jake Sondreal, Brady Berard and Teddy Stiga scored as Boston College downed Merrimack 4-1 at Lawler Arena in North Andover, Mass.

BC goalie Jacob Fowler finished with 22 saves.

For the Warriors, Nick Pierre netted the lone goal and Max Lundgren turned aside 37 shots between the pipes.

No. 3 Minnesota 6, No. 11 Ohio State 1

Mike Koster scored two goals and Liam Souliere made 32 saves as Minnesota defeated Ohio State 6-1 from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Mason Nevers, Connor Kurth, Jimmy Snuggerud and Ryan Chesley added goals for the Gophers.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine ruined Souliere’s shutout bid at 17:45 of the third period.

Ohio State goalies Kristoffer Eberly and Logan Terness combined on 27 saves.

No. 6 Denver 6, Miami 2

Six different players scored as Denver beat Miami 6-2 at Magness Arena in Denver.

Jared Wright, Jack Devine, Sam Harris, Aidan Thompson, Eric Pohlkamp and Kieran Cebrian found the net for the Pioneers and goalie Matt Davis made 10 saves.

Casper Nassen and Michael Quinn scored for the RedHawks and Bruno Bruveris finished with 36 saves in net.

No. 7 Maine 2, No. 8 UMass Lowell 1

Nolan Renwick and Thomas Freel scored in the first period for Maine and the Black Bears held on to take a 2-1 win over UMass Lowell at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

Maine goalie Albin Boija stopped 25 shots in goal.

Jacob MacDonald scored the lone River Hawks goal and netminder Beni Halasz fashioned a 34-save effort.

Notre Dame 7, No. 9 Michigan 4

Justin Janicke went for three goals and two assists as Notre Dame defeated Michigan 7-4 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

Danny Nelson added a goal and two assists, Hunter Strand tallied two goals, and Paul Fischer added a goal of his own.

Owen Say made 37 saves in the Notre Dame cage.

For the Wolverines, Evan Werner, William Whitelaw, Philippe Lapointe and TJ Hughes scored and goalies Cameron Korpi and Logan Stein combined on a 22-save effort in net.

Minnesota Duluth 5, No. 10 St. Cloud State 2

Five different players – Jayson Shaugabay, Adam Kleber, Dominic James, Max Plante and Joey Pierce – scored as Minnesota Duluth beat St. Cloud State 5-2 at AMSOIL Arena.

Bulldogs goalie Klayton Knapp made 20 saves.

Daimon Gardner and Tyson Gross netted the SCSU goals and Gavin Enright stopped 21 shots between the pipes.

No. 12 Minnesota State 6, Northern Michigan 1

Josh Groll posted a goal and two assists to lead Minnesota State past Northern Michigan 6-1 at the Berry Events Center in Marquette, Mich.

Steven Bellini and Evan Murr each had a goal and an assist and Jakob Stender, Kaden Bohlsen and Brian Carrabes added single goals.

Mavericks goalie Alex Tracy made 21 saves.

Ryan Duguay registered NMU’s goal and Ryan Oullette and Ethan Barwick combined to stop 26 shots in goal.

Omaha 3, No. 13 Colorado College 1

Zach Urdahl, Harrison Israels and Myles Hilman scored for Omaha as the Mavericks beat Colorado College 3-1 at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Omaha netminder Simon Latkoczy made 33 saves.

Fisher Scott scored CC’s lone goal and goalie Kaidan Mbereko finished with 27 saves.

No. 14 North Dakota 4, No. 16 Arizona State 3 (OT)

After Cameron Berg tied it 3-3 for North Dakota at 19:32 of the third period, Sacha Boisvert won it 2:19 into overtime as the Fighting Hawks knocked off Arizona State at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Jake Schmaltz and Jayden Perron added goals for UND and goalie Hobie Hedquist made 21 saves.

Artem Shlaine scored two goals for the Sun Devils and Bennett Schimek added one.

ASU goalie Luke Pavicich finished with 32 saves.

No. 15 Boston University 7, Vermont 4

Cole Eiserman netted a hat trick with an assist as Boston University defeated Vermont 7-4 at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Quinn Hutson and Jack Hughes each had a goal and two assists, while Jack Harvey added a goal and an assist and Ryan Greene a goal.

Terriers goalie Mathieu Caron turned aside 26 shots.

The Catamounts were led by Michael La Starza’s goal and two assists, Will Zapernick and Massimo Lombardi each going for a goal with an assist, and a goal from Timofei Spitserov.

Vermont netminder Axel Mangbo finished with 27 saves.

UConn 3, No. 17 New Hampshire 2

Hudson Schandor, Joey Muldowney and Tabor Heaslip scored to give UConn a 3-0 lead late in the second period and the Huskies held on for a 3-2 win over New Hampshire at Toscano Family Ice Forum in Storrs, Conn.

UConn goalie Callum Tung made 26 saves.

For UNH, Robert Cronin and Marty Lavins scored and Jared Whale collected 33 saves in goal.

Sacred Heart 4, No. 18 Cornell 2

Four different players scored goals as Sacred Heart doubled up Cornell 4-2 at the Martire Family Arena in Fairfield, Conn.

Cole Galata, John Jaworski, Max Dorrington and Tyler Ghirardosi scored for the Pioneers and goalie Ajeet Gundarah made 27 saves.

Cornell’s Ryan Walsh and Jake Kraft scored and Ian Shane and Remington Keopple combined on a 17-save effort between the pipes.

Rensselaer 4, No. 19 Clarkson 1

Dovar Tinling scored two goals to guide Rensselaer over Clarkson 4-1 from Cheel Arena in Potsdam, N.Y.

Nathan Sullivan and Jake Gagnon also scored for the Engineers and Noah Giesbrecht stopped 34 shots in net.

Ryan Taylor scored for the Golden Knights and goaltenders Ethan Langenegger and Marcus Brännman made 19 saves.

No. 20 Quinnipiac 3, Princeton 0

Matej Marinov stopped all 25 shots fired his way as Quinnipiac shut out Princeton 3-0 from the M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Conn.

Jack Ricketts, Nate Benoit and Mason Marcellus scored for the Bobcats.

Arthur Smith made 18 saves in goal for the Tigers.