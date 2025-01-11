Flyers prospect Powell leaves Ohio State mid-freshman year to play with OHL’s Generals

The OHL’s Oshawa Generals have signed Ohio State freshman forward Noah Powell to an OHL scholarship and development agreement.

With the Buckeyes, Powell collected five points (two goals, three assists) in 17 games this season.

“We are very excited to add a player like Noah,” said Generals VP-GM Roger Hunt in a statement. “He is a player that knows how to score, he has real speed and an elite work ethic.”

Powell, from Northbrook, Ill., was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.