FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Merrimack upsets No. 2 Boston College; No. 11 Ohio State downs No. 3 Minnesota; Howard scores four as No. 1 Michigan State beats Penn State; Minnesota Duluth, Knapp shut out No. 10 St. Cloud State; Dugay’s hat trick lifts Northern Michigan over No. 12 Minnesota State; Risk nets three as Omaha defeats No. 13 Colorado College

After No. 2-ranked Boston College scored the game’s first two goals to take a 2-0 lead over Merrimack at the 7:51 mark of the second period, the Warriors roared to life, scoring five unanswered goals to down the Eagles 5-2 Friday night at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Zach Bookman buries the rebound to double our lead!!! 4-2 MC| 17:09 | P3#GoMack x #MissionMerrimack pic.twitter.com/suJzdRP9yd — Merrimack Men’s Hockey (@Merrimack_MIH) January 11, 2025

Antonio Venuto, Harrison Roy, Vann Yuhas, Zach Bookman and Ivan Zivlak scored for Merrimack and goaltender Nils Wallstrom finished with 27 saves.

For BC, Oskar Jellvik and Brady Berard scored and Jacob Fowler turned aside 23 shots in goal.

SCOREBOARD | STANDINGS | POLL | PAIRWISE

No. 1 Michigan State 6, Penn State 4

In an offensive affair, Michigan State beat Penn State 6-4 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

Wolverines capitalize on the man advantage – Edwards from Hughes and Hage pic.twitter.com/IZYmBTtKjx — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 11, 2025

Isaac Howard scored four goals and added an assist for the Spartans, while Karsen Dorwart had a goal and two assists and Matt Basgall a goal to back Luca Di Pasquo’s 29 saves between the pipes.

Aiden Fink, Dylan Lugris, Charlie Cerrato and Dane Dowiak netted the Nittany Lions’ goals and Arsenii Sergeev made 39 stops in goal.

No. 6 Denver 4, Miami 1

Aidan Thompson, Eric Pohlkamp, Jack Devine and Zeev Buium led Denver to a 4-1 win over Miami at Magness Arena in Denver.

Jack Devine with the knuckle-puck goal. pic.twitter.com/znV49M1pDU — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) January 11, 2025

Colby Ambrosio had the Miami goal.

Between the pipes, DU’s Matt Davis made 18 saves and the RedHawks’ Bruno Bruveris 32.

No. 7 Maine 3, No. 8 UMass Lowell 1

After UMass Lowell took a 1-0 lead on a Lee Parks goal early in the second period, Maine came back with the next three to down the River Hawks 3-1 at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass.

Harrison Scott scored twice and David Breazeale added a solo goal.

In net, Albin Boija made 26 saves for the Black Bears.

River Hawks netminder Henry Welsch recorded 24 saves.

No. 9 Michigan 5, Notre Dame 3

Kienan Draper posted a pair of goals to lead Michigan over Notre Dame 5-3 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.

Wolverines capitalize on the man advantage – Edwards from Hughes and Hage pic.twitter.com/IZYmBTtKjx — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 11, 2025

Mark Estapa, Phillippe Lapointe and Ethan Edwards added goals for the Wolverines, while Logan Stein finished with 28 saves in net.

For the Irish, Cole Knuble, Blake Biondi and Axel Kumlin found the net and Nicholas Kempf stopped 28 shots between the pipes.

Minnesota Duluth 2, No. 10 St. Cloud State 0

Max Plante scored late in the second period and Owen Gallatin added an empty-net goal as Minnesota Duluth upset St. Cloud State 2-0 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Klayton Knapp made 28 saves for the shutout.

Gavin Enright stopped 32 shots in goal for the Huskies.

No. 11 Ohio State 5, No. 3 Minnesota 1

Five different players scored as Ohio State defeated Minnesota 5-1 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

OSU 2, MINN 0 | 9:15 left | P2 | Media timeout Freshman Jake Rozzi with a goal for the Buckeyes this period⤵️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/HNwjuPANaJ — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) January 10, 2025

Max Montes, Jake Rozzi, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Nathan McBrayer and Davis Burnside tallied for the Buckeyes and Kristoffer Eberly stopped 29 shots in goal.

Sam Rinzel registered the lone goal for the Gophers and goalies Nathan Airey and Liam Souliere combined on a 25-save effort.

Northern Michigan 3, No. 12 Minnesota State 2

Ryan Duguay notched all three goals as Northern Michigan edged Minnesota State 3-2 at the Berry Events Center in Marquette, Mich.

Duguay with the hat trick to go up by two! #NMUwildcats pic.twitter.com/cydZplyQcP — Northern Michigan Hockey (@NMUHockey) January 11, 2025

Wildcats goalie Ryan Ouellette stopped 25 shots.

Will Hillman and Evan Murr scored for the Mavericks, while Alex Tracy made 20 saves in goal.

Omaha 5, No. 13 Colorado College 2

Brady Risk’s hat trick powered Omaha to a 5-3 win over Colorado College at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

🧤Simon must've put on his kitten mittens before this one!#GoMavs pic.twitter.com/7DZWoGIEZq — Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) January 11, 2025

Sam Stange and Cam Mitchell added goals for the Mavericks and goalie Simon Latkoczy stopped 42 shots.

Ty Gallagher and Zaccharya Wisdom potted the Tigers goals and Kaidan Mbereko made 24 saves in goal.

No. 15 Boston University 6, Vermont 1

Quinn Hutson scored twice and goaltender Mathieu Caron made 27 saves as Boston University beat Vermont 6-1 at Agganis Arena in Boston.

We're taking a 5-0 lead into the third period after Bedsy, LC and Kap combined for the quick strike off the draw! Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/Cfes0QEYfA@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/YBSZfFl7Cg — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) January 11, 2025

Ryan Greene, Jack Harvey, Devin Kaplan and Jack Hughes added goals for the Terriers.

Jax Wismer got the Catamounts on the board at 7:49 of the third period and goalies Axel Mangbo and Connor MacKenzie combined to stop 22 shots.

No. 16 Arizona State 2, No. 14 North Dakota 1 (in progress)

Cullen Potter and Brasen Boser have scored for Arizona State and Dylan James for North Dakota as the Sun Devils lead North Dakota 2-1 at the end of the second period from Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

GIBBY STANDING ON HIS HEAD 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Fxs6ef2YJw — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) January 11, 2025

Arizona State goalie Gibson Homer has made 21 saves and UND goaltender TJ Semptimphelter 10 saves.

UConn 4, No. 17 New Hampshire 1

Hudson Schandor, Ryan Tattle, Jake Richard and Tabor Heaslip scored as UConn defeated New Hampshire 4-1 at the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

The shorty gets @UConnMHOC on the board first to lead them to victory 🚨#NCAAHockey x 🎥ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/azrc37O4U8 — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 11, 2025

Huskies goalie Tyler Muszelik finished with 27 saves.

For the Wildcats, Robert Cronin broke Muszelik’s shutout bid at 18:11 of the third period and goalie Jared Whale stopped 21 shots.

No. 18 Cornell 1, Sacred Heart 1 (OT, Cornell wins shootout)

John Jaworski scored in the first period for Sacred Heart and Ondrej Psenicka answered late in the period for Cornell, but the game featured no more goals and the teams tied 1-1 at the Martire Family Arena in Fairfield, Conn.

Ondrej Psenicka ties the game, 1-1, for No. 18-ranked @CornellMHockey with 2:34 left in the first period with a shot from the far half-wall that evaded traffic in front of the Pioneers net. Psenicka's goal is his fourth of the season. 📺: https://t.co/03D6VY9q1Z#YellCornell pic.twitter.com/OkH0H5VKhk — Cornell Big Red (@CornellSports) January 11, 2025

Cornell won the subsequent shootout.

Big Red goalie Ian Shane made 17 saves, while Pioneers netminder Ajeet Gundarah posted a 40-save effort.

No. 19 Clarkson 5, Union 3

Ayrton Martino netted a pair of goals to lead Clarkson past Union 5-3 at Cheel Arena in Potsdam, N.Y.

🚨MANGAN🚨 Golden Knight power play goal scored by Jared Mangan to put the Clarkson up here in the third period! #letsgotech#CGK 4 – 3 UGC | 3RD | 10:35 pic.twitter.com/XWKsUN8rsp — Clarkson Men’s Hockey (@ClarksonMHockey) January 11, 2025

Jared Mangan, Ryan Richardson and Talon Sigurdson also scored for the Golden Knights and netminder Ethan Langenegger finished with 17 saves.

Ben Muthersbaugh, Riley Brueck and Josh Nixon scored for Union and Kyle Chauvette made 32 saves in goal.

No. 20 Quinnipiac 4, Princeton 2

Four different players scored as Quinnipiac bested Princeton 4-2 from Hobey Baker Rink in Princeton, N.J.

Elliott Groenewold, Jack Ricketts, Aaron Schwartz and Aaron Bohlinger scored for the Bobcats and goalie Dylan Silverstein made 16 saves.

Princeton got goals from Jaxson Ezman and Tyler Rubin and 30 saves from goaltender Arthur Smith.