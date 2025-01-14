Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announces 14 nominees for 2025 award for ‘college hockey’s finest citizen’

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announced 14 nominees for the 2025 Hockey Humanitarian Award on Tuesday afternoon.

The award, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary season, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

The following are this year’s nominees:

David Breazeale, Sr., D, Maine

Keri Clougherty, Sr., D, Boston College

Kendra Fortin, Sr., D, Bemidji State

Alex Gagne, Sr., D, New Hampshire

Hank Kempf, * Sr., D, Cornell

Josh Luedtke, Sr., D, St. Cloud State

Cameron Mannion, Sr., D, Stonehill

Raice Szott, * Gr., D, Merrimack

Sarah Thompson, * Gr., F, St. Lawrence

Jacob Truscott, Sr., D, Michigan

Clara Van Wieren, Gr., F, Minnesota Duluth

Makenna Webster, Sr., F, Ohio State

Audrey Wethington, Gr., F, Minnesota

Luke Wheeler, Sr., F, Bowdoin

* 2024 HHA Finalist

Finalists for the 2025 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2025 recipient will be announced on Friday, April 11 during the NCAA men’s Frozen Four weekend in St. Louis.

Penn State’s Dylan Lugris was honored as the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award recipient last year in Saint Paul, Minn. Boston University’s J.P. McKersie was the inaugural recipient of the award in 1995.

“In the end, it’s not how many times you touch the puck, but how often you touch a life.”

