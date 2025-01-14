Following conclusion of 2024-25 college hockey season, Ferris State coach Daniels retiring after 36 seasons with Bulldogs

One of college hockey’s legendary chapters will come to a close later this year as Ferris State men’s hockey coach Bob Daniels has officially announced his retirement.

Daniels, who ranks as one of NCAA Division I’s winningest active head coaches, will close a 33-year head coaching career and 36 years overall with the Bulldogs following the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign. His final day will be May 31.

The Bulldogs plan to honor Daniels at a home game to be determined later this season.

“Coach Daniels is an iconic figure in the hockey world and has been a huge ambassador for the sport and Ferris State University,” said FSU athletics director Steve Brockelbank in a statement. “He has invested so much over the last 36 years to both Bulldog hockey and the Big Rapids community. We are grateful for all he has done and the countless lives he has impacted along the way. Today, we celebrate all his accomplishments and thank him for his extraordinary efforts.”

Daniels won his 500th game at the Bulldog helm earlier this season and has led the Bulldogs to all four NCAA tournament appearances in school history, including a historic trip to the 2012 Frozen Four and a berth in the national championship game. The Bulldogs also reached the final eight of the national tournament and were within a game of the Frozen Four in 2003, 2014 and 2016.

This year marks the Bulldogs’ 50th season of college hockey and 47th campaign at the NCAA Division I level. Daniels has been involved in the program for 36 of those years, first serving as a Bulldog assistant coach from 1989 to 1992 prior to being appointed as the school’s fifth head coach in program history.

“When I came to Ferris State University in 1989, I never imagined being here 36 years later,” said Daniels. “I feel extremely blessed to have worked at such an outstanding institution with such wonderful people. It’s been an honor and privilege to serve as coach.

“I would particularly like to thank the great coaches, players, support staff and administrators whom I’ve had the pleasure to work with. This includes our current coaching staff of Mark Kaufman, Drew Famulak and Dave Cencer and administrators president Pink, AD Steve Brockelbank and sport administrator Tim Blashill. I would also like to highlight the efforts of so many boosters, including the Blueline Club and Solid Ice who have given so much time and effort enhancing the program and student athlete experience.

“For the immediate future, I would like the focus of attention placed where it belongs, with our current team,” Daniels added. “I’m very proud of their hard work and determination in pursuit of bringing a championship to Ferris, and they deserve our staff’s undivided attention in the remainder of the season.”

Along with serving as Ferris State’s head coach, Daniels and his family have been highly active in the local community and involved in numerous charitable endeavors over the course of his career while supporting local youth hockey and skating activities.

Daniels’ coaching staff ranks among the most tenured in all of college hockey as associate head coach Drew Famulak has been by his side for the past 32 years. Fellow assistant Mark Kaufman is currently in his 21st season at FSU over two different stints while assistant coach Dave Cencer has been with the program for the past 19 years.

Having the longest personal tenure of any FSU head coach in school history, regardless of sport, Daniels has coached 10 All-Americans during his coaching career at Ferris, including 2002-03 Hobey Baker Hat Trick Award national finalist and four-time Stanley Cup champion Chris Kunitz. Hundreds of his former players have gone on to enjoy success on the professional and international levels in various leagues around the globe, including the NHL, and he’s mentored countless others who have gone on to achieve coaching success, such as notable NHL names Jeff Blashill, Derek Lalonde, Seth Appert and John Gruden, among others.

Through his competitive desire and tireless work ethic, Daniels has established great respect on both the conference and national levels. He was appointed FSU’s head coach on the eve of the 1992-93 season and led the Bulldogs to 21 victories and a CCHA tournament semifinal berth. At the time, the accomplishment signified only the fourth time a Ferris team had won 20 games in a season and the second time in which a first-year coach won more than 16 games at FSU.

Under Daniels’ guidance, Ferris State turned in one of its best performances ever in the program’s NCAA Division I history for the 2002-03 campaign with a school-best 31-10-1 overall record. The Bulldogs also claimed their first-ever CCHA regular-season championship title with a first-place 22-5-1 league mark and advanced to the NCAA tournament’s West Regional title game in their initial NCAA tourney appearance. FSU also earned the distinction of being the nation’s first team to reach the 30-win plateau in 2002-03 and also competed in the CCHA Super Six championship tourney for the first time since 1993.

For his efforts, Daniels was also honored as the 2002-03 coach of the year by the March of Dimes West Michigan Sports Awards along with being a unanimous choice as the CCHA’s coach of the year. One of the crowning highlights in Daniels’ coaching career occurred April 17, 2003, when he was selected the recipient of the 2003 Spencer Penrose Award as the AHCA’s Division I national coach of the year.

In 2011-12, Daniels claimed CCHA and national coach of the year accolades for the second time in his career after leading the Bulldogs to the program’s second-ever league regular-season championship and a historic first-ever trip to the Frozen Four where FSU reached the national championship game. The Bulldogs closed the memorable campaign with a 26-12-5 mark and were ranked No. 1 in the nation. Ferris State placed fifth or higher four times in the final five seasons of the original CCHA, including the 2011-12 title run.

Daniels also guided the Bulldogs to the WCHA regular-season championship in FSU’s debut season in 2013-14 along with an NCAA Elite Eight appearance while earning WCHA coach of the year accolades and runner-up honors for national coach of the year. In 2015-16, Daniels led FSU to the school’s first postseason tournament championship ever as the Bulldogs claimed the WCHA Final Five championship during a memorable postseason run. FSU advanced to the national tournament for the third time in five years while reaching the NCAA Elite Eight.

Daniels attained a milestone in his distinguished coaching career by recording his 300th career win following a 4-1 decision at Bowling Green midway through the 2010-11 season. He won his 400th game as the Bulldogs’ head coach in 2015-16 and recorded his 500th career victory earlier this year with a 3-2 win over Lake Superior State Nov. 16 in the first-ever college hockey game played at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, becoming just the 17th NCAA Division I coach to ever achieve 500 wins, including the fifth active head coach to reach the milestone. His 33 seasons as a head coach currently ranks second overall among active NCAA Division I hockey coaches in years of service.

Daniels has built a national reputation for his intense knowledge of the game and outstanding leadership. In the summer of 1994, he served as head coach at the United States Olympic Festival in St. Louis, coaching Team West to a bronze medal finish. He has also assisted with the U.S. National Junior Team in competition against teams from Canada, Sweden and Russia.

A Michigan State graduate, Daniels began his collegiate coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Miami in 1986-87 and broke into the CCHA as an assistant at Illinois-Chicago from 1987 to 1989 prior to joining the FSU program.

In addition to his coaching duties, Daniels served a four-year term on the American Hockey Coaches Association’s (AHCA) board of governors and was a representative of the NCAA Tournament West Regional Selection Advisory Committee. Most recently, he served on the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey National Committee.

Bob and his late wife, Leslie, are parents of three children – Jenna, Pete and Sara. His oldest daughter (Jenna) competed as a member of the Bulldog women’s cross country/track and field teams while son Pete was a member of the Big Rapids High School hockey and golf teams. He was remarried in the fall of 2023 to Laura Daniels and the couple currently resides in Cadillac.

The Bulldogs will conduct a national search for a new head coach led by DHR Global Search.

In honor of Daniels and his family, the city of Big Rapids plans to name the new playground at Hemlock Park in his family’s honor. Over 25 years ago, the late Leslie Daniels co-led the building of Playscape, a wooden play structure located downtown. The structure had been a community hub and point of pride enjoyed by thousands of children and annually maintained by Bulldog hockey players and fellow student-athletes. A new inclusive state of the art playground was recently erected in the same location and funds are currently being raised to rename the playground as the “Daniels Family Playground”.

To contribute to the project, visit this link.