Watch list of 35 goalies announced for 2025 Mike Richter Award as NCAA D-I men’s top goaltender

The Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) has announced a watch list of 35 goalies who will compete for the Mike Richter Award, given annually since 2014 to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey.

The 35 goalies come from the United States (16), Canada (12), Sweden (3), Slovakia (2) and one each from Czechia and Hungary.

Of the U.S. goalies, Michigan leads the way with four, followed by three from Florida and two each from Illinois and New York. There are five freshmen, 12 sophomores, 11 juniors, five seniors and two graduate students among those recognized.

A committee of voters — made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media — will pare this list down to approximately a dozen semifinalists within the next three weeks and then ultimately choose a winner from three finalists who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four. A similar award to recognize the top female goalie in the NCAA is also presented by the HCA.

NOTE: Goalies qualified by meeting minimum GAA (<2.30) and save percentage (>.920) standards. Other names may be added for consideration before the first formal vote.

2024-25 Richter Award Watch List

Atlantic Hockey

J.J. Cataldo, Army West Point (FR – Stuart, FL)

Pierce Charleson, Niagara (GR – Aurora, ON)

Thomas Gale, Holy Cross (SR – Kirkland, PQ)

Ajeet Gundarah, Sacred Heart (FR – Richmond, BC)

Connor Hasley, Bentley (JR – North Tonawanda, NY)

Big Ten

Nathan Airey, Minnesota (SO – Cochrane, AB)

Trey Augustine, Michigan State (SO – South Lyon, MI)

Kristoffer Eberly, Ohio State (SO – Pinckney, MI)

Owen Say, Notre Dame (JR – London, ON)

Tommy Scarfone, Wisconsin (JR – Montreal, PQ)

Liam Souliere, Minnesota (GR – Montreal, PQ)

CCHA

Josh Kotai, Augustana (SO – Abbotsford, BC)

Christian Stoever, Bowlling Green (SR – Northfield, MI)

Alex Tracy, Minnesota State (JR – Chicago, IL)

ECAC Hockey

Ben Charette, Harvard (FR – Aurora, ON)

Ethan Langenegger, Clarkson (SR – Kamloops, BC)

Matej Marinov, Quinnipiac (SO – Nitra, Slovakia)

Dylan Silverstein, Quinnipiac (FR – Calabasas, CA)

Arthur Smith, Princeton (SO – Farmington, CT)

Lawton Zacher, Brown (SO – Buffalo, NY)

Hockey East

Albin Boija, Maine (SO -Sundsvall, Sweden)

Jacob Fowler, Boston College (SO – Melbourne, FL)

Beni Halasz, UMass Lowell (JR – Budapest, Hungary)

Michael Hrabal, UMass (SO – Prague, Czechia)

Philip Svedeback, Providence (JR – Vaxjo, Sweden)

Jared Whale, New Hampshire (JR – Calgary, AB)

NCHC

Matt Davis, Denver (SR – Calgary, AB)

Gibson Homer, Arizona State (JR – Grand Rapids, MI)

Klayton Knapp, Minnesota Duluth (FR – Waterville, OH)

Simon Latkoczy, Omaha (JR – Trencin, Slovakia)

Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College (JR – Aspen, CO)

Isak Posch, St. Cloud State (SO – Umea, Sweden)

Cameron Rowe, WMU (GR – Wilmette, IL)

Hampton Slukynsky, WMU (FR – Warroad, MN)

Independents

Ty Outen, LIU (JR – Tampa, FL)

Past Richter Award Recipients: 2014 – Connor Hellebuyck, UMass Lowell; 2015 – Zane McIntyre, North Dakota; 2016 – Thatcher Demko, Boston College; 2017 – Tanner Jaillet, Denver; 2018 – Cale Morris, Notre Dame; 2019 – Cayden Primeau, Northeastern; 2020 – Jeremy Swayman, Maine; 2021 – Jack LaFontaine, Minnesota; 2022 – Devon Levi, Northeastern; 2023 – Devon Levi, Northeastern; 2024 – Kyle McLellan, Wisconsin.