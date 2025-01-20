Monday 10: Michigan, Michigan State split latest rivalry series, Army West Point sweeps Air Force for first time at home since 2008, Arizona State moves into first place in NCHC

Each week, USCHO.com will pick the top 10 moments from the past weekend in our Monday 10 feature.

1. Michigan and Michigan State split home-and-home series

Fans went home happy as the top-ranked Spartans and No. 10 Wolverines each won in front of their home crowds.

In Friday’s 3-2 overtime win, Michigan was able to erase two Michigan State leads, eventually forcing extra time and winning the game on Garrett Schifsky’s eighth goal of the season exactly one minute into overtime.

Michigan State earned the split with a 4-1 win on Saturday at Munn Arena. Charlie Stramel had two goals and an assist, and Isaac Howard, who leads the nation in scoring, picked up three assists.

Saturday’s game was the 350th meeting between the two schools with Michigan holding a 182-144-24 advantage all-time.

2. Boston College sweeps Providence

We may have a new No. 1 team on Monday. While Michigan State lost on Saturday, Boston College completed a 3-0, 4-1 sweep over sixth-ranked Providence.

On Friday, Eagles goaltender Jacob Fowler stopped all 24 shots he faced for his fifth shutout of the season, tied with Bentley’s Connor Hasley for the most so far.

Jacob Fowler comes up with a HUGE save! Watch on @ESPNPlus | https://t.co/aAG7DHKRxy pic.twitter.com/6zRCcnONpd — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 18, 2025

Boston College never trailed on Saturday. Ryan Leonard scored in both games, and his tally on Friday was his sixth game-winning goal of the season.

3. Western Michigan sweeps North Dakota

The Broncos took five of six points in Grand Forks, defeating the Fighting Hawks 3-2 in overtime on Friday, followed by a convincing 5-1 victory on Saturday.

Alex Bump scored twice on Friday for Western Michigan, including the game-winner just 14 seconds into OT.

Saturday’s game featured two more goals from Bump, who now leads the team with 11. Goalies Cameron Rowe (29 saves) and Hampton Slukynsky (24 saves) picked up wins.

North Dakota falls to 23rd in the pairwise rankings.

4. Minnesota and Notre Dame split

The third-ranked Gophers cruised past the Irish in Friday’s 5-1 win, but Notre Dame picked up a pair of points on Saturday after a 3-2 overtime victory.

The Irish scored first on Friday, but then it was all Gophers behind Jimmy Snuggerud’s pair of goals, his team-leading 13th and 14th of the season.

Snuggerud would score again on Saturday, but the hero of the game was Notre Dame’s Blake Biondi, who got the game-winner 3:46 into overtime.

Another look at that game winner from Biondi back in his home state 🔥#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/WAizzx2yLz — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) January 19, 2025

5. Army West Point sweeps rival Air Force

Black Knights coach Brian Riley, in his final season behind the Army bench, picked up his 250th career win in Friday’s 3-2 win over arch-rival Air Force.

The Black Knights, who scored 22 goals last weekend against Mercyhurst, picked up where they left off, scoring the game’s first three goals, and then held off a comeback attempt by the Falcons.

Saturday’s game saw Air Force leading 3-1 after two periods, but the Black Knights scored the final three goals, including Jack Ivey’s overtime tally.

OT 2:49 | Gadowsky finds Jack Ivey for the overtime winner! #GoArmy pic.twitter.com/wEizbwM7VB — Army Hockey (@ArmyWP_Hockey) January 18, 2025

It was the first Army sweep over Air Force at Tate Rink since 2008.

6. Michigan Tech and Minnesota State split

The No. 12 Mavericks won the opener, 5-2 behind 16 saves from Alex Tracy and five different goal scorers.

On Saturday, Michigan Tech picked up two points with a 1-0 overtime win.

After a scoreless 60 minutes, Isaac Gordon got the game-winner with a power-play goal 1:45 into OT. Rookie goaltender Ryan Manzella stopped all 31 shots he faced for his fourth win without a loss this season. It was the second Saturday in a row he posted a 1-0 shutout win.

This was just the second loss for Minnesota State since Nov. 1.

7. Arizona State moves into first place with a sweep of St. Cloud State

The Sun Devils’ first season in the NCHA is going well. Thirteenth-ranked Arizona State finds itself in sole possession of first place after a 6-3, 5-3 road sweep of Saint Cloud State.

The No. 15 Huskies led 3-1 on Friday before ASU scored five consecutive goals to seal the win.

On Saturday, a major penalty proved costly for the Huskies as Arizona State scored three goals on the ensuing power play.

Lukas Sillinger had a goal and an assist in each game, and is now three helpers away from the school record for career assists. He has scored multiple points in five straight games.

8. Sacred Heart solidifies first place in Atlantic Hockey

The Pioneers, which have never won an Atlantic Hockey regular season title, picked up six points in a convincing 5-2, 6-3 home sweep over American International.

Sophomore goaltender Cullen DeYoung was in net for both games for Sacred Heart, making a combined 49 saves, while nine different scorers lit the lamp for SHU with Felix Trudeau and Tyler Ghirardosi scoring twice.

With Bentley’s two losses this past weekend, Sacred Heart now leads Atlantic Hockey by seven points over the Falcons, who have two games in hand.

9. Stonehill upsets UMass Lowell

Junior defenseman Evan Orr scored the game-winner in overtime to lead the Skyhawks to a 3-2 win over ninth-ranked UMass Lowell.

30 seconds into OT and that's a win for @StonehillHockey 🚨#NCAAHockey x 🎥 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/4TqtvJ0ymD — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) January 19, 2025

It was the first victory for Stonehill over a ranked opponent in program history. The Skyhawks (8-19-0) are now 3-3 against Hockey East Schools this season.

Lowell held a 3-2 lead in the final minute before Teddy Lagerbeck tied the game with 38 seconds to go.

10. Nothing settled between Cornell, Quinnipiac

In the final of two meetings between ECAC contenders, Quinnipiac and Cornell skated to a 2-2 tie, followed by a Big Red shootout win.

The Bobcats held a 2-1 lead over two periods but Nick DeSantis’ goal midway through the third knotted things up, leading to a scoreless overtime and eventual shootout win for the visiting Big Red.

Quinnipac, which defeated Cornell at Lynah Rink back on Nov. 22, took four of six points in the season series.