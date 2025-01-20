Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

They look at Boston College’s impressive three-win week leading up to challenging games ahead, Western Michigan’s excellent form, and BU’s return to form are examined in depth. The analysis extends to the disappointing weekend for Providence and the need for a quick recovery. They also touch on Minnesota State’s prospects, Arizona State’s climb, and the Cinderella story of Stonehill’s upset win. The episode concludes with a buy-or-sell segment on potential NCAA rule changes, including a fifth-year eligibility discussion and whether a Major Junior player could win next year’s Hobey Baker Award.

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction

01:12 Boston College’s impressive week

03:11 Providence’s tough weekend

05:19 Western Michigan’s winning streak

11:31 Arizona State’s surprising success

18:01 UConn’s rise in Hockey East

20:51 Stonehill’s upset victory

24:35 Historic Weekend for Army hockey

26:38 Celebrating the Army/Air Force rivalry

28:35 Buy or Sell: NCAA tournament predictions

32:19 Debating conference strengths

35:31 Perennial powers in the NCAA tournament

38:37 CHL Players and the Hobey Baker Award

41:29 Fifth Year eligibility?

47:24 Conclusion and wrap-up

