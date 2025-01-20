Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
They look at Boston College’s impressive three-win week leading up to challenging games ahead, Western Michigan’s excellent form, and BU’s return to form are examined in depth. The analysis extends to the disappointing weekend for Providence and the need for a quick recovery. They also touch on Minnesota State’s prospects, Arizona State’s climb, and the Cinderella story of Stonehill’s upset win. The episode concludes with a buy-or-sell segment on potential NCAA rule changes, including a fifth-year eligibility discussion and whether a Major Junior player could win next year’s Hobey Baker Award.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction
01:12 Boston College’s impressive week
03:11 Providence’s tough weekend
05:19 Western Michigan’s winning streak
11:31 Arizona State’s surprising success
18:01 UConn’s rise in Hockey East
20:51 Stonehill’s upset victory
24:35 Historic Weekend for Army hockey
26:38 Celebrating the Army/Air Force rivalry
28:35 Buy or Sell: NCAA tournament predictions
32:19 Debating conference strengths
35:31 Perennial powers in the NCAA tournament
38:37 CHL Players and the Hobey Baker Award
41:29 Fifth Year eligibility?
47:24 Conclusion and wrap-up
