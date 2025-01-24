FRIDAY COLLEGE HOCKEY ROUNDUP: No. 1 Boston College defeats No. 8 Boston University; Minnesota Duluth edges No. 5 Denver; No. 2 Michigan State blows out No. 4 Minnesota; Wisconsin downs No. 10 Michigan; Ferris State shuts out No. 14 Minnesota State; No. 3 Western Michigan drops Miami

Ryan Leonard’s hat trick paced top-ranked Boston College as the Eagles defeated No. 8 Boston University 6-2 Friday night at Agganis Arena in Boston.

Will Vote, Teddy Stiga and Brady Berard also scored for BC, while Gabe Perreault had three assists and goaltender Jacob Fowler finished with 31 saves.

🧢🧢🧢 Leonard nets his first hat-trick of the season! pic.twitter.com/ByvJgMGNBV — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 25, 2025

For the Terriers, Quinn Hutson and Cole Eiserman scored 38 seconds apart in the first period on a Michael Hagens major face masking penalty to give BU a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Boston University goalie Mathieu Caron made 15 saves.

The two teams meet again Saturday night at 7 p.m. from Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

No. 2 Michigan State 9, No. 4 Minnesota 3

Isaac Howard had two goals and an assist and David Gucciardi scored twice to lead Michigan State to a 9-3 win over Minnesota at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich.

Howard pushes it back to a three-goal game with this putback. Russell and Strbak with the helpers. pic.twitter.com/mr5GsNveHL — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 25, 2025

Maxim Strbak chipped in four assists, while Daniel Russell recorded a goal and two assists and Tommi Mannisto and Charlie Stramel each had a goal and an assist to back Trey Augustine’s 27 saves in goal.

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist for the Gophers and Nathan Airey and Liam Souliere combined on a 33-save outing in net.

No. 3 Western Michigan 8, Miami 3

Alex Bump registered a goal and three assists to lift Western Michigan past Miami 8-3 from Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

🚨BRONCO GOAL🚨 #8 scores the 8th goal of the night! pic.twitter.com/Urezp4S3vb — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) January 25, 2025

Samuel Sjolund added a goal and two assists, Owen Michaels scored twice, and goalie Cameron Rowe finished with 18 saves.

Ryan Sullivan scored two goals for the RedHawks and goaltenders Bruno Bruveris and Ethan Dahlmeir made 39 saves.

Minnesota Duluth 4, No. 5 Denver 3

Four different players scored as Minnesota Duluth upset Denver 4-3 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minn.

Owen Gallatin with THE save of the game!! pic.twitter.com/INVA5Ligoa — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) January 25, 2025

Max Plante had a goal and an assist and Aaron Pionk, Kyle Bettens and Anthony Menghini added goals as Klayton Knapp made 42 saves between the pipes.

Sam Harris, Jack Devine and Jared Wright scored for DU and goalie Freddie Halyk stopped 26 shots.

No. 12 UMass Lowell 3, No. 7 Providence 3 (UMass Lowell wins shootout)

Pierson Brandon, Lee Parks and Chris Delaney scored for UMass Lowell< while Tanner Adams, Logan Will and Aleksi Kivioja scored for Providence as the teams tied 3-3 at Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Mass.

UMass Lowell then won the shootout.

River Hawks goalie Beni Halasz made 18 saves, while Philip Svedeback stopped 12 for the Friars.

Penn State 6, No. 9 Ohio State 6 (Penn State wins shootout)

An exciting third period saw Ohio State’s Patrick Guzzo score at 12:14 and then Riley Thompson at 14:07 to give the Buckeyes the lead, but Danny Dzhaniyev tied it at 19:48 for Penn State and the teams tied 6-6 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

Penn State won the subsequent shootout.

Aiden Fink had two goals and an assist for the Nittany Lions and goaltender Arsenii Sergeev made 20 saves.

Sam Deckhut and Thomas Weiss each had a goal and an assist for OSU, while Kristoffer Eberly turned aside 24 shots in net.

Wisconsin 5, No. 10 Michigan 4

Simon Tassy scored at 14:48 of the third period to tie the game for Wisconsin and then Christian Fitzgerald scored the game-winning goal at 16:51 to give the Badgers a 5-4 win over Michigan from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Fitzgerald added a goal earlier in the game for a two-goal night and Tassy had two assists for a three-point game.

"WHAT A FINISH! WHAT A GAME!" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/opzRsRdpev — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) January 25, 2025

Badgers goalies Tommy Scarfone and William Gramme made 18 saves.

For the Wolverines, TJ Hughes had a goal and an assist and goalie Cameron Korpi finished with 41 saves.

No. 11 Arizona State 4, No. 19 Colorado College 1

Cole Gordon, Ethan Szmagaj, Dylan Jackson and Kyle Smolen all scored to lead Arizona State past Colorado College 4-1 from Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.

Sun Devils netminder Luke Pavicich made 24 saves.

DON'T LEAVE SMOLEN OPEN DOWN LOW 😮‍💨 Kyle Smolen gets his seventh goal of the season pic.twitter.com/ZcavGjCPEh — Sun Devil Hockey (@SunDevilHockey) January 25, 2025

The Tigers’ Owen Beckner broke Pavicich’s shutout bid at 12:51 of the third period.

Colorado College goalies Kaidan Mbereko and Carsen Musser combined to stop 25 shots.

Ferris State 2, No. 14 Minnesota State 0

Ferris State goalie Noah West stopped all 38 shots fired his way as the Bulldogs blanked Minnesota State 2-0 from Ewigleben Ice Arena in Big Rapids, Mich.

Kaleb Ergang and Jacob Badal scored for Ferris State and Tyler Schleppe assisted on both.

Mavericks goaltender Alex Tracy registered 38 saves of his own.

No. 13 UConn 2, No. 15 Quinnipiac 1 (CT Ice)

Ryan Tattle’s second goal of the game in the last seconds of the third period gave UConn a 2-1 win over Quinnipiac at the CT Ice event at Martire Family Arena in Fairfield, Conn.

Travis Treloar scored for the Bobcats.

Tyler Muszelik made 35 saves in goal for the Huskies and Dylan Silverstein stopped 22 for QU.

In the other CT Ice game Friday night, Sacred Heart defeated Yale 8-2.

Omaha 6, No. 17 St. Cloud State 3

Zach Urdahl scored twice and goaltender Simon Latkoczy made 31 saves as Omaha knocked off St. Cloud State 6-3 from Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb.

Urds cements this one for the Mavs!#GoMavs pic.twitter.com/QutaLoiVKE — Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) January 25, 2025

Sam Stange tacked on two assists for the Mavericks and Cam Mitchell had a goal and an assist.

For SCSU, Grant Ahcan recorded two assists and goalie Gavin Enright made 26 stops.

Vermont 3, No. 18 New Hampshire 2 (OT)

Simon Jellus’ goal at 4:41 of overtime gave Vermont a 3-2 win over New Hampshire from the Whittemore Center in Durham, N.H.

"MY GOODNESS!" Simon Jellus with the OT Winner that you'll see on @SportsCenter tomorrow morning.#802Hockey pic.twitter.com/3PiZuXS3Bk — UVM Men's Hockey (@UVMmhockey) January 25, 2025

After Cy LeClerc and Ryan Conmy gave UNH a 2-0 lead heading to the second period, Timofei Spitserov scored both of Vermont’s goals in the second period, setting the stage for Jellus’ OT winner.

Catamounts goalie Keenan Rancier made 28 saves, while Jared Whale stopped 24 for the Wildcats.

No. 20 Clarkson 5, St. Lawrence 2

Ayrton Martino’s two-goal, one-assist performance led Clarkson to a 5-2 win over St. Lawrence from Appleton Arena in Canton, N.Y.

🚨BRASSINGTON🚨 Ty Brassington sends it the length of the ice and scores on the empty net! #letsgotech#CGK 5 – 2 SLU | 3RD | 49.2 pic.twitter.com/tGPHROmp26 — Clarkson Men’s Hockey (@ClarksonMHockey) January 25, 2025

Talon Sigurdson added two assists and Golden Knights goalie Ethan Langenegger stopped 35 shots.

Reilly Connors posted a pair of assists for the Saints and Mason Kucenski made 27 saves between the pipes.