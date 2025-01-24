NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Picks

The final full weekend of January is here and conference action is heating up.

It’s the time of the year where teams really begin to battle for position and every game means a little more.

Here’s a look at the picks for the weekend.

Augsburg (5-11-1, 1-6-1) vs. Hamline (6-11, 4-4)

The Auggies are winless in their last four and hope to gain some momentum. They are certainly going to battle, especially considering their last two games both went into overtime.

The Pipers have won three of their last four and sit in a tie for third in the league standings. Which means both games are big. Tommy Carls is one to watch as he’s tallied eight goals on the season.

Hamline, 3-2; 4-3

Bethel (8-5-2, 4-1-1) vs. St. Scholastica (8-8-1, 3-5)

The Royals are tied for third in the league standings while the Saints are in a tie for fourth.

This matchup should be a fun one as it features a St. Scholastica team with two of the top five goal scorers in the league in Hunter Hanson and Tristan Schewchuk. Hanson has scored 10 goals. Shewchuck has eight.

Bethel boasts one of the top netminders in Austin Ryman, who sports a 2.47 goals against average.

Bethel, 4-2; St. Scholastica, 3-2

Saint John’s (6-10, 3-4) vs. Saint Mary’s (8-7-1, 4-2-1)

Saint Mary’s dominated Thursday’s matchup against Saint John’s and now takes aim at a sweep on Saturday night.

It’s another big game for the Cardinals, who are in second place in the standings and feeling good again after dropping their previous four games. Saint’s Mary’s was held to a single goal in three of those four losses.

Saint John’s will look to bounce back and cash in on the opportunities that were missed in Thursday’s game. The Johnnies need a win bad having dropped four in a row.

Saint John’s, 4-3

UW-Stevens Point (12-4-1, 4-2-1) vs. UW-Stout (9-6-2, 2-4-1)

The No. 11 Pointers have won six consecutive games and are focused on staying in contention for a WIAC crown. They boast the top two scoring threats in the league in Dawson Sciarrino and Peyton Hart. Both have 13 goals apiece.

The Blue Devils have a big goal scorer as well in Nicolas Pigeon, who ranks third in goals with 10 on the season.

Two of the better goalies will be on the ice as well in Tyler Masternak for Stout and Alex Proctor for Stevens Point.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-4; UW-Stout, 4-3

UW-River Falls (10-7, 4-3) vs. UW-Superior (13-3-1, 6-1)

Ranked 13th in the latest USCHO.com poll, the Yellowjackets are on a roll. They’ve won nine consecutive games and look to maintain their hold on first place in the standings.

Reed Stark and Justin Dauphinais lead the way for Superior while Dylan Smith has come up big all season for the Falcons. All three players have nine goals apiece.

For River Falls, which has been ranked in the past this season, it’s a statement opportunity. Superior, however, would love to keep the momentum going.

UW-Superior, 5-3; UW-River Falls, 3-2

Concordia (10-7, 5-5-) vs. Aurora (14-3, 8-2)

Talk about a chance to make a big statement. The Falcons face the fourth-ranked Spartans in a huge weekend series.

Concordia isn’t fazed by playing a ranked team after splitting with St. Norbert last weekend. Derek Humphreys has played a key role offensively, scoring 11 goals, while Gabe Rosek has been solid in goal. He owns a 2.48 goals against average.

Landry Schmuck is the scoring leader for the Spartans, tallying 17 goals on the year, the most in the NCHA. Aurora has won its last four and is unbeaten on its home ice. The Spartans are 6-3 in road games.

Aurora, 5-3; Concordia, 4-3

Lake Forest (7-9-1, 3-6-1) vs. Trine (14-2-1, 8-1-1)

The Foresters take on the fifth-ranked Thunder with some confidence after earning a split against nationally ranked Adrian last weekend. Trevor Faucher is having a strong year for Lake Forest, tallying nine goals.

Trine is atop the NCHA standings and wants to keep it that way. The Thunder have won their last two and have tremendous goalie depth with Cristian Wong-Ramos and Kyle Kozma.

Trine, 4-2 and 3-1

St. Norbert (13-4, 8-2) vs. MSOE (8-7-2, 3-6-1)

The Raiders are looking for their first win over a ranked team this season. The Green Knights would love a series sweep.

Liam Fraser and Logan Dombrowsky lead the way for No. 6 St. Norbert, combining for 23 goals. Dombrowsky has also tallied 15 assists.

Eddie Shepler is one to keep an eye on for the Raiders. He has scored eight goals this season.

St. Norbert, 4-2 and 3-1