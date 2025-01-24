Youthful Bengals showing early success in SUNYAC playoff race

A quick look at the conference standings in the east sees some familiar and expected names at the top of the tables. That is until you get to the SUNYAC where a very young Buffalo State roster currently sits atop the standings with a 5-1-0 record in league as they prep for the stretch run in a very competitive conference.

“We are one semester removed from playing poorly and not even qualifying for the conference playoffs last year,” noted head coach Steve Murphy. “We brought in a very large first-year class [13] looking to improve our compete level but also knowing it was going to take some time to develop. We aren’t there yet but I like the way this team has not been scared of big moments like playing at Cortland and Oswego in the first semester. We have been very good [7-1-0] playing on the road and if I could figure out how to bottle that for home games, we would be doing that. We are still building here, and the first years are not rookies anymore as we move through the second half. First and foremost, we want to make the playoffs so that is a key goal for the league contests starting with Fredonia next Tuesday.”

Among the team leaders, Buffalo State boasts a host of first-year players and sophomores who contribute regularly on the score sheet. While second year players Vadim Kiriakov (6G – 13A – 19 Pts; +10) and Jason Kwestel (5G – 9A – 14 pts; +7)lead the team in points, the line has taken off with the emergence of a first-year Finn, Joonas Linnavuori (4G – 6A – 10 Pts; -1).

“Jason and Vadim have been great for us this year,” said Murphy. “Joonas has fit in so well with them and that line has just taken off since we put that unit together. Their skills complement each other, and Jason has really emerged at center which is a position I think it takes a little longer to develop into in the college game. He has found that development this year and you see the whole line benefiting.”

A look a bit further down the statistical column finds another first-year center in Sutton Murray. Murray brings size to the pivot position, and he is among the team leaders in shots on goal but only three goals and a pair of assists to show for the strong efforts.

“Sutton is a player I really see big things for in the second half,” noted Murphy. “He really has not had any good bounces or puck-luck in the first half and I feel like his fortune has to turn a bit with some of these chances going in. He is developing like Jason did and plays in all situations for us so if he can take that next step, it will help us a lot in this stretch run.”

While the Bengals have seen a ton of contributions up and down the young lineup, the offensive output from the blueline has certainly been impressive to the Bengal coaching staff.

“Andrey [Manov], Austin [Micale], and Ethan [Perrault] have been great additions to our roster,” said Murphy. “I do not remember in my time here having the defense group contribute so much offensively at even-strength and on the power play. These three are all guys on our left side and they have embraced the game and fit right in on special teams which certainly contributes to our early success so far. Looking for more as they gain more repetitions in game situations and helping us to close the second half strong.”

This Friday, the Bengals return to the ice with a late afternoon outdoor game against Keene State before returning to action next week with only SUNYAC opponents remaining that will determine their playoff and seeding fate for the conference tournament in late February.

“Believe it or not there are guys on our team that have never skated outdoors,” said a surprised Murphy. “Growing up in Alaska I guess I might have taken it for granted a little bit but the Riverworks has a couple of outdoor rinks that are covered but right next to the river so it will be cold and maybe a bit windy for the game against Keene who was very excited for the chance to play an outdoor game. We will have some fun with it and work on some things that we need to improve coming out of our loss to Hobart last weekend. Then it is back to league business with a game on Tuesday against Fredonia who has improved a lot of the course of the season.”

The young Bengals will finish their schedule with five of eight games on home ice starting a week from Friday when they host Cortland and Morrisville after their mid-week visit to play the Blue Devils.