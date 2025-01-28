TMQ: Talking rare penalty in BC-BU game, postgame Dartmouth-Cornell scuffle, looking ahead to NCAA tourney possibilities

Each week during the season, we look at the big events and big games around Division I men’s college hockey in Tuesday Morning Quarterback.

Ed: Jim, we’ve covered the weekend’s events and the ins and outs of the PairWise in other columns and podcasts this week, so let’s look at some things that otherwise may have been missed.

Every season, the NCAA ice hockey rules committee designates points of emphasis that officials are expected to give more focus. Readers might remember the 2022-23 season in which one of the points was pregame and intermission protocols. Teams were starting games or periods with minor penalties for staying on the ice a second or two too long past the 23:00 mark before the start of the game, or for coming out of the tunnel a bit early or late.

I think everyone got the message that things had gotten a bit sloppy, but the enforcement struck me at the time as a bit nitpicky.

Ever since then, players and coaches have paid attention. Some players have even had a bit of fun with it, hopping off the ice with a second or so left after warmups. And I’ve seen a penalty assessed this year when a hyped-up rookie goaltender stepped out 15 seconds too soon.

So I expected that’s what happened at Boston College on Saturday night – something borderline – when Boston University was tagged with a protocol violation that put BC on the power play to start the game. It resulted in the game-winning goal by rookie phenom Teddy Stiga just 24 seconds into the contest.

But apparently what took place was a lot stranger than that. Fortunately for us, you were there on the television broadcast and saw it firsthand. What the heck happened?

Jim: You’re correct that this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill protocol violations. Boston University’s goaltender on Saturday was Mikhail Yegorov, a Russian-born rookie who officially joined the Terriers last Tuesday, a semester earlier than originally planned.

Yegorov was told Saturday morning he would get the start against No. 1 Boston College, BU’s archrival. Certainly, he was excited but he somehow entered the ice before the officials. Protocol calls for the officials to enter the ice with 39:00 left on the clock. The home team enters at 38:00 and the visitors at 37:50. Yegorov entered the ice 30 seconds before the officials and thus the penalty was awarded.

I don’t know what made Yegorov go out early. Certainly someone should have told him how things work. But the penalty, as strange as it was, was more costly than you could imagine, leading to the game’s only (non-empty net) goal.

Certainly not an everyday occurrence.

Ed: I’m glad that something else we don’t see every day is fighting at the end of the game.

Tempers flared at the end of Dartmouth’s 6-1 win over Cornell at Lynah Rink on Saturday. A frustrated, but not violent shove at the buzzer by a Cornell player on his opponent sparked a little scuffle behind the Cornell net that quickly dissipated. Dartmouth then skated away but gathered at the glass to celebrate in front of Cornell’s student section.

The Big Red, in home white, quickly skated over to the gathered Big Green and a few punches were thrown. Officials tried to separate the two teams and get the players off the ice. Coaches for both squads headed out into the melee, including Dartmouth’s Reid Cashman and Cornell’s Mike Schafer. Cashman was particularly animated, grabbing players and yanking them toward the door while yelling at them. Schafer, accompanied by associate head coach Casey Jones, also had heated words for the officials before leaving the ice. The ceremonial handshake was understandably dispensed with.

Both teams ended up with three fighting majors which are accompanied by automatic disqualifications, plus two roughing minors coupled with two misconducts.

A less chaotic but similar situation happened between Holy Cross and Air Force after their two-game series at the Academy last weekend. The box score seems to be missing a couple of penalties to go along with a DQ for each team. Neither conference has made public any further disciplinary action.

With a lot on the line at this time of year, it’s understandable that there would be high emotions. The tough part is that both Dartmouth and Cornell will be down three players as the Big Green welcomes Quinnipiac and Cornell heads to St. Lawrence.

Jim: I think you hinted at it: it is getting late in the season. Certainly, tensions can flare at any game, but when teams are possibly chasing their seasons and trying to win every possible game to help their status in the league and national standings, things can boil over.

What is too often forgotten is that a melee like we saw at Lynah on Saturday will have carryover effects. Obviously, both teams will be missing three players based on the assessed penalties alone that carry the automatic suspension. But I would be shocked if there weren’t additional actions from the league that could easily include additional suspensions or multiple game suspensions that would create longer impact.

The good thing is these are outlier events.

Changing the subject, I was taking a deep dive into the PairWise this morning in order to write this week’s Bracketology column. It struck me that there aren’t that many more weekends for things to change, which means the current PairWise likely represents a large portion of what will be the NCAA field.

Something that stands out is that three of the six conferences are likely to only place one team each in the tournament. Atlantic Hockey America, the CCHA and the ECAC all currently have just a single bid. Quinnipiac is the highest ECAC team and is barely inside the bubble. Minnesota State in the CCHA is below the bubble as is Sacred Heart, though AHA will only get one team no matter what else happens.

It is mathematically possible for the ECAC and CCHA to place a second team in the NCAA field, but it is statistically unlikely.

So what does this say about the six conferences? Is the parity that we love to preach every season something that even exists? Or is this season just an aberration?

Ed: I don’t know if it’s an aberration or not. But the whole thing comes down to one metric: a conference’s composite record out of conference.

The number of teams inside the bubble right now is about proportional to the record against other leagues and independents for Hockey East, Big Ten, and NCHC. Even the NCHC is looking like only two or three teams in the NCAAs unless there is an upset in the league championship.

The Big Ten leads D-I men’s hockey with a nonconference winning percentage of .743 and winning records against everyone else. Hockey East is not far behind at .716. The NCHC is below its usual pace and the three leagues you mentioned likely to have single bids are all below .500 against the rest of D-I. Worst of those three is AHA, which had been improving year after year but took a big step back this season.

Is this just a blip? I don’t know. Atlantic Hockey had its cookie jar raided in the offseason by the transfer portal. Last year’s regular-season and conference champions, Rochester Institute of Technology, lost three of its returning leading scorers and an all-conference goalie to the portal and have slid from first to 10th in the standings.

So it does seem like a have and have not situation that has benefited the bigger programs. Will the influx of major junior players offset that? Some have said so, but it remains to be seen.

Do you have a hunch on this? Are we seeing the end of parity, or is this just an off year?

Jim: Every time that I begin to worry about parity, things seem to settle. I thought in the 90s and 2000s that there were only a handful of programs that could win. Then Minnesota Duluth, Yale and Union all win national titles.

Then end of 2010s into this decade, we thought only the Big Ten or NCHC would win and UMass and Quinnipiac each shock the world.

Quinnipiac was just a couple of years ago, so we maybe aren’t in a world of hurt, but if we end up with the deepest player pool ever this summer because of the CHL and other factors, I will choose to stay positive and think this will be a good thing to help maintain parity.

Then again, it may just be wishful thinking.