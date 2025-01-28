Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 35 – Critical series ahead in ECAC Hockey and WCHA; St. Thomas has a breakthrough

Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski from USCHO.com take a look at the last full weekend in January, when St. Lawrence and Clarkson couldn’t decide anything in a rivalry series, Long Island and Sacred Heart couldn’t decide anything at the top of NEWHA and St. Thomas removed the interim tag from coach Bethany Brausen after a program first.

The women’s goalie of the year award will be narrowed to 10 finalists soon, and we look at some of the top candidates and discuss how much the games played column matters.

This week’s Bracketology has a new look and a couple teams who might get on a bus rather than a plane.

And the look ahead to this weekend’s games starts with a series between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].