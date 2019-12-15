Rankings roundup: How the top 20 teams fared, Dec. 13-15

By
-
Devin Cooley (Denver-1) 2019 March 23 Denver and Colorado College meet in the 3rd place game of the NCHC Frozen Face Off at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN (Bradley K. Olson)
Devin Cooley pitched a 24-save shutout Friday night as No. 8 Denver blanked Colorado College 3-0 (photo: Bradley K. Olson).

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. Dec. 9 fared in games over the Dec. 13-15 weekend.

No. 1 Minnesota State (15-2-1)
12/13/2019 – No. 1 Minnesota State 5 at RV Northern Michigan 2
12/14/2019 – No. 1 Minnesota State 1 at RV Northern Michigan 4

No. 2 North Dakota (14-1-2)
Did not play.

No. 3 Cornell (10-1-0)
Did not play.

No. 4 Clarkson (12-3-2)
12/13/2019 – No. 4 Clarkson 2 at RV Michigan Tech 2 (OT)
12/14/2019 – No. 4 Clarkson 4 at RV Michigan Tech 2

No. 5 Boston College (11-4-0)
Did not play.

No. 6 Ohio State (10-4-2)
Did not play.

No. 7 Penn State (13-6-0)
12/13/2019 – No. 7 Penn State 4 at No. 15 Notre Dame 2
12/14/2019 – No. 7 Penn State 0 at No. 15 Notre Dame 3

No. 8 Denver (11-4-3)
12/13/2019 – RV Colorado College 0 at No. 8 Denver 3
12/14/2019 – No. 8 Denver 3 at RV Colorado College 1

No. 9 Massachusetts (12-4-1)
12/10/2019 – No. 9 Massachusetts 4 at Brown 0

No. 10 Bowling Green (12-6-1)
12/13/2019 – No. 10 Bowling Green 2 at Lake Superior 0
12/14/2019 – No. 10 Bowling Green 2 at Lake Superior 3 (OT)

No. 11 Minnesota Duluth (9-6-1)
Did not play.

No. 12 Northeastern (11-5-2)
12/14/2019 – RV Dartmouth 4 at No. 12 Northeastern 6

No. 13 Providence (9-5-3)
Did not play.

No. 14 UMass Lowell (10-4-4)
Did not play.

No. 15 Notre Dame (9-7-2)
12/13/2019 – No. 7 Penn State 4 at No. 15 Notre Dame 2
12/14/2019 – No. 7 Penn State 0 at No. 15 Notre Dame 3

No. 16 Arizona State (9-5-2)
12/14/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 4 at No. 18 Michigan State 3
12/15/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 0 at No. 18 Michigan State 1 (OT)

No. 17 Harvard (6-4-0)
Did not play.

No. 18 Michigan State (9-8-1)
12/14/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 4 at No. 18 Michigan State 3
12/15/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 0 at No. 18 Michigan State 1 (OT)

No. 19 Western Michigan (7-7-2)
Did not play.

No. 20 Sacred Heart (11-6-1)
Did not play.

RV = Received Votes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR