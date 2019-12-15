Rankings roundup: How the top 20 teams fared, Dec. 13-15

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Nov. Dec. 9 fared in games over the Dec. 13-15 weekend.
No. 1 Minnesota State (15-2-1)
12/13/2019 – No. 1 Minnesota State 5 at RV Northern Michigan 2
12/14/2019 – No. 1 Minnesota State 1 at RV Northern Michigan 4
No. 2 North Dakota (14-1-2)
Did not play.
No. 3 Cornell (10-1-0)
Did not play.
No. 4 Clarkson (12-3-2)
12/13/2019 – No. 4 Clarkson 2 at RV Michigan Tech 2 (OT)
12/14/2019 – No. 4 Clarkson 4 at RV Michigan Tech 2
No. 5 Boston College (11-4-0)
Did not play.
No. 6 Ohio State (10-4-2)
Did not play.
No. 7 Penn State (13-6-0)
12/13/2019 – No. 7 Penn State 4 at No. 15 Notre Dame 2
12/14/2019 – No. 7 Penn State 0 at No. 15 Notre Dame 3
No. 8 Denver (11-4-3)
12/13/2019 – RV Colorado College 0 at No. 8 Denver 3
12/14/2019 – No. 8 Denver 3 at RV Colorado College 1
No. 9 Massachusetts (12-4-1)
12/10/2019 – No. 9 Massachusetts 4 at Brown 0
No. 10 Bowling Green (12-6-1)
12/13/2019 – No. 10 Bowling Green 2 at Lake Superior 0
12/14/2019 – No. 10 Bowling Green 2 at Lake Superior 3 (OT)
No. 11 Minnesota Duluth (9-6-1)
Did not play.
No. 12 Northeastern (11-5-2)
12/14/2019 – RV Dartmouth 4 at No. 12 Northeastern 6
No. 13 Providence (9-5-3)
Did not play.
No. 14 UMass Lowell (10-4-4)
Did not play.
No. 15 Notre Dame (9-7-2)
12/13/2019 – No. 7 Penn State 4 at No. 15 Notre Dame 2
12/14/2019 – No. 7 Penn State 0 at No. 15 Notre Dame 3
No. 16 Arizona State (9-5-2)
12/14/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 4 at No. 18 Michigan State 3
12/15/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 0 at No. 18 Michigan State 1 (OT)
No. 17 Harvard (6-4-0)
Did not play.
No. 18 Michigan State (9-8-1)
12/14/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 4 at No. 18 Michigan State 3
12/15/2019 – No. 16 Arizona State 0 at No. 18 Michigan State 1 (OT)
No. 19 Western Michigan (7-7-2)
Did not play.
No. 20 Sacred Heart (11-6-1)
Did not play.
RV = Received Votes