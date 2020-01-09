Picking the WCHA, Jan. 9-11

After the long holiday break that saw a lot of tournaments and non-conference games, we’re back this week with five WCHA series — aside from one or two more series, it will be like this for the rest of the season. Things are, as usual, bunched up at the top of the standings — Minnesota State is in first, but their lead at the top is nowhere near comfortable. There should be a bunch of movement on that front this weekend with all 10 teams playing in the conference.

On the picks front, both Daver and I did pretty well last week — I made up for my dismal picks the week before. Let’s see how things go this week.

Daver last week: 10-2-0

Jack last week: 9-3-0