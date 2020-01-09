Picking the WCHA, Jan. 9-11

After the long holiday break that saw a lot of tournaments and non-conference games, we’re back this week with five WCHA series — aside from one or two more series, it will be like this for the rest of the season. Things are, as usual, bunched up at the top of the standings — Minnesota State is in first, but their lead at the top is nowhere near comfortable. There should be a bunch of movement on that front this weekend with all 10 teams playing in the conference.
On the picks front, both Daver and I did pretty well last week — I made up for my dismal picks the week before. Let’s see how things go this week.
Daver last week: 10-2-0
Jack last week: 9-3-0
Daver this season: 63-32-8
Jack this season: 75-45-11
Bemidji State at Alabama Huntsville
Last time these two teams met, the Beavers got a home sweep and scored a ton of goals doing it. I think they’ll do that again, but the way UAH played last week at North Dakota makes me think they’ll at least make it entertaining.
Jack: BSU sweeps 6-2, 5-3
Daver: BSU sweeps, 4-1, 3-1
Minnesota State at Ferris State
Minnesota State held Alaska to seven shots on goal in one of their games last weekend. Ferris State will need to generate some offense to have a chance. I think it will be a little closer, but still a sweep.
Jack: MSU sweeps 4-2, 5-3
Daver: MSU sweeps, 5-2, 4-1
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech
Bowling Green was just swept at home against Northern Michigan, so I have a feeling they’ll be angry. The problem is, they have to go to Houghton — not an easy place to play. I think a split is likely here.
Jack: Tech wins Friday, 4-3; BGSU wins Saturday, 5-3
Daver: BGSU wins Friday 3-2, MTU wins Saturday 2-1
Alaska Anchorage at Northern Michigan
Anchorage had a great series split against Lake Superior State last weekend, but I think NMU is on too big of a high after sweeping Bowling Green last week to lost at home.
Jack: NMU sweeps 4-1, 3-0
Daver: NMU sweeps 3-1, 4-2
Lake Superior State at Alaska
The Lakers head to Fairbanks after their trip to Anchorage and will be looking for a positive to close out their trip to Alaska. I think they’ll grab a split.
Jack: Alaska wins 3-1 Friday; LSSU wins 3-1 Saturday
Daver: Alaska sweeps, 4-2, 3-2