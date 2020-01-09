Bowling Green at Michigan Tech preview with Falcons coach Ty Eigner: Game of the Week Podcast Season 2 Episode 14

The WCHA has a competitive battle underway for the top spots in the standings. This weekend, two ranked teams face off in league play as No. 16 Bowling Green visits No. 17 Michigan Tech. Bowling Green first-year head coach Ty Eigner joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger to preview the weekend.

We also look ahead at No. 10 UMass and No. 4 Boston College and their home-and-home Hockey East series, as well as No. 7 Clarkson at Quinnipiac, Harvard and Yale at MSG, Air Force at Army West Point, and No. 1 North Dakota’s 13-game home winning streak on the line vs. Omaha.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.