FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Leonard, Lindberg lead No. 10 UMass past No. 4 BC, 3-1; Omaha upsets No. 1 North Dakota, 6-3

It was a night for the longest streaks in the nation to come to an end.

No. 1 North Dakota, which entered Friday with an 11-game winning streak and a 17-game unbeaten streak (16-0-1), fell 6-3 to Omaha. And No. 4 Boston College, sporting a 10-game winning streak, lost at home to No. 10 UMass, 3-1.

👀 This was a dandy bit of thievery❗️ pic.twitter.com/6ot4M2lCHD — Omaha Hockey (@OmahaHKY) January 11, 2020

Omaha’s victory came in a pure show of efficiency, scoring six times (twice into an empty net) on just 13 shots. Taylor Ward and Joey Abate each registered a goal and an assist as six different players found the back of the net.

For UMass, John Leonard was the story offensively, scoring twice, while Jake Gaudet’s goal with 3:45 left broke a 1-1 tie.

But Filip Lindberg was the true story for UMass, making 41 saves, including 32 over the game’s final two periods.

North Dakota’s loss, combined with a win for No. 2 Cornell, 3-0, over Rensselaer, switches the top spot in the PairWise Rankings, with the Big Red climbing to the current number one slot.

Michigan 3, No. 14 Notre Dame 0

Michigan netminder Strauss Mann posted a 32-save shutout as the Wolverines traveled to Notre Dame and posted a 3-0 upset over the 14th-ranked Irish.

Nick Pastujov’s power play goal in the first period was all the offense Michigan needed. Nick Granowicz added a third-period goal and Jacob Hayhurst’s empty-netter sealed the victory with 2:23 remaining.

Nick Granowicz with his first career goal from Johnny Beecher and Will Lockwood and Wolverines lead 2-0!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/W9TEtQkPLw — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 11, 2020

No. 16 Bowling Green 3, No. 17 Michigan Tech 2

Bowling Green jumped to a 3-0 lead and held on after host Michigan Tech scored twice to pull within a goal late en route to a 3-2 win for the Falcons.

Connor Ford and Alec Rauhauser each posted a goal and an assist for the Falcons.

FINAL: The Falcons capture the 3-2 victory over the Huskies to begin the weekend series! Rauhauser paces Bowling Green with two points, a short-handed goal and an assist. We're back tomorrow for a 6:07 p.m. puck drop!#AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/Znw70ugLJu — Bowling Green Hockey (@BGFalconHockey) January 11, 2020

Eric Dop needed just 14 saves to earn the victory.