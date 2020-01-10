NAHL blueliner Warmuth commits to Robert Morris, joins Colonials for second half of ’19-20 season

Johnstown Tomahawks (NAHL) defenseman Quinn Warmuth has committed to Robert Morris and will join the Colonials immediately.

The 20-year-old was playing in his first season with the Tomahawks and fourth overall in the NAHL. Through 33 games this season, he led all Tomahawks defensemen in scoring with 16 points (three goals, 13 assists).

“We are all extremely happy for Quinn and proud of him for this opportunity to join a great program for Coach Schooley at RMU and start playing right away,” said Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia in a statement. “We brought Quinn in this offseason because we really felt we needed to add an experienced, well-rounded D-man to our team, and he certainly delivered. He played in all situations for us, was a great teammate off the ice, and a fantastic ambassador within our community.

“While we are sad to lose Quinn as a part of our current roster, we know that this was an opportunity he could not pass up. We all wish him nothing but the absolute best as he begins his college career.”