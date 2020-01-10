Hockey East picks – Jan. 10-15

While I would typically wax poetic about all of the matchups, my senility nearly made me forgot to post anything at all prior to Friday’s game times.
Thus, here are Dave and my picks. And the apologies for the short content. I will wax doubly poetic next week.
Friday, January 10
Dartmouth at Vermont
Jim’s pick: UVM 2, Dartmouth 1
Dave’s pick: Dartmouth 3, UVM 1
Saturday, January 11
Providence at UConn
Jim’s pick: PC 4, UConn 1
Dave’s pick: PC 4, UConn 2
Northeastern at New Hampshire
Jim’s pick: UNH 3, NU 2
Dave’s pick: NU 4, UNH 2
Boston University at Dartmouth
Jim’s pick: BU 3, Dartmouth 2
Dave’s pick: BU 3, Dartmouth 2 (OT)
Friday and Saturday, January 10-11
Boston College vs. Massachusetts (Fri. at BC, Sat at UMass)
Jim’s picks: BC 4, UMass 3; UMass 3, BC 2 (OT)
Dave’s picks: BC 4, UMass 2; BC 3, UMass 2(OT)
UMass Lowell at RIT
Jim’s picks: UML 3, RIT 1; UML 4, RIT 3
Dave’s picks: UML 4, RIT 2; UML 3, RIT 2
Wednesday, January 15
Maine vs. Connecticut (at Bridgeport, Conn.)
Jim’s pick: Maine 3, UConn 1
Dave’s pic: Maine 4, UConn 3