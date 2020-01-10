Hockey East picks – Jan. 10-15

While I would typically wax poetic about all of the matchups, my senility nearly made me forgot to post anything at all prior to Friday’s game times.

Thus, here are Dave and my picks. And the apologies for the short content. I will wax doubly poetic next week.

Friday, January 10

Dartmouth at Vermont

Jim’s pick: UVM 2, Dartmouth 1

Dave’s pick: Dartmouth 3, UVM 1

Saturday, January 11

Providence at UConn

Jim’s pick: PC 4, UConn 1

Dave’s pick: PC 4, UConn 2

Northeastern at New Hampshire

Jim’s pick: UNH 3, NU 2

Dave’s pick: NU 4, UNH 2

Boston University at Dartmouth

Jim’s pick: BU 3, Dartmouth 2

Dave’s pick: BU 3, Dartmouth 2 (OT)

Friday and Saturday, January 10-11

Boston College vs. Massachusetts (Fri. at BC, Sat at UMass)

Jim’s picks: BC 4, UMass 3; UMass 3, BC 2 (OT)

Dave’s picks: BC 4, UMass 2; BC 3, UMass 2(OT)

UMass Lowell at RIT

Jim’s picks: UML 3, RIT 1; UML 4, RIT 3

Dave’s picks: UML 4, RIT 2; UML 3, RIT 2

Wednesday, January 15

Maine vs. Connecticut (at Bridgeport, Conn.)

Jim’s pick: Maine 3, UConn 1

Dave’s pic: Maine 4, UConn 3