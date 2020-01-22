Connecticut picks up NAHL goalie Pasquale for second semester of 2019-20 campaign

Connecticut has added Northeast Generals (NAHL) goaltender Matt Pasquale for the second semester.

Pasquale joined the Generals in early December.

In three starts with the Generals, Pasquale went 2-1 with a 3.92 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

“Even though Matt was here for a short time, he did a great job on the ice and in the locker room,” said Northeast coach-GM Bryan Erikson in a news release. “We are excited for Matt as I think he has truly earned this commitment. Matt is a great kid that I think will have a ton of success at the next level because of his work ethic and attention to detail. He never quits on pucks and is always in the play.

“UConn is getting a good one.”