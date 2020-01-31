Pickin’ the Big Ten: Jan. 31-Feb 1

Let me put my shame right out there.

Last week

Drew: 3-3-0 (.667)

Paula: 0-6-0 (.000)

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. Drew and I both picked Penn State and Michigan State to split but with each winning on opposite nights. I picked the Notre Dame-Wisconsin split incorrectly. I also picked Ohio State to sweep Minnesota.

Never — and I mean never — use my picks to make book.

This season

Drew: 71-41-9 (.624)

Paula: 58-54-9 (.537)

It’s a miracle I’m above .500 this season.

This week

There are three B1G series this weekend. Michigan State and Penn State are tied at the top of the standings but the Spartans have a bye this week. Ohio State is two points behind in second place, Notre Dame is five points out of first, and only six point separate fifth-place Minnesota from the Spartans and Nittany Lions. February should be a very interesting month. All times are local.

Notre Dame at No. 8 Penn State

Friday and Saturday, 6:00 p.m. each night

The Fighting Irish snapped a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) when they split at home last weekend against Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions split on the road against Michigan State. Notre Dame is 9-5-2 all-time against Penn State, and the teams split a series in South Bend in mid-December.

Drew: Notre Dame 3-2, Penn State 4-2

Paula: Penn State 4-2, 4-2

No. 11 Ohio State at Michigan

Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m. each night

The Buckeyes are looking to rebound from two road losses to Minnesota, a weekend in which they uncharacteristically allowed 10 goals. Last weekend, Michigan lost in exhibition to the U.S. Under-18 Team. The Wolverines lead this all-time series 83-46-14 and are 41-18-8 in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes swept the Wolverines in Columbus the first weekend in November.

Drew: Ohio State 3-2, 4-2

Paula: Michigan 4-2, Ohio State 3-2

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Friday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

The Gophers were the only team in the Big Ten to sweep last weekend, taking two from Ohio State. The Badgers split a pair with Notre Dame. Minnesota leads this all-time rivalry 171-96-24, and the teams split a pair of games in late November in Minneapolis.

Drew: Minnesota 4-2, Wisconsin 4-2

Paula: Wisconsin 3-2, Minnesota 3-2

