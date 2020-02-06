NCHC picks Feb. 6-7

Matthew and I went a middling 5-3 (.625). On the year, I am now 71-49-19 (.579), while Matthew is 67-53-19 (.550).

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 7-8

St. Cloud State at Colorado College

Candace: CC looked good in one game and terrible in its next last weekend, but the Tigers lost both. Can the Huskies jump over Omaha for fifth in the league? St. Cloud 3-2, 3-2

Matthew: CC will get out of its current six-game losing streak at some point, and that may well happen this weekend. St. Cloud won twice last week at home against Miami, but the Huskies are yet to win four in a row this season. This is a toughie. Colorado College 3-2, St. Cloud State 3-2

Omaha at No. 6 Minnesota Duluth

Candace: UMD has a been a team that at times has looked like a national champion, and at others a borderline NCAA tournament team. Nevertheless, they were impressive last week against Denver. The question is whether they can avoid the letdown. Minnesota Duluth 3-2, 4-2

Matthew: I really like what UMD was able to do the last few weeks in two really tough series with Denver and North Dakota, and I think the Bulldogs will carry their recent momentum forward this weekend. Minnesota Duluth 3-1, 3-1

Rensselaer at Western Michigan

Candace: Western is back at home, and I figure that equates to an NCHC sweep. Western Michigan 4-2, 4-2

Matthew: RPI has 4-1-1 in its last six games, but Western recently went six unbeaten before losing last time out at Omaha. I’m not worried about that one, and I like the Broncos to get back to winning ways here. Western Michigan 3-1, 3-2