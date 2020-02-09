Rankings roundup: How the top 20 college hockey teams fared, Feb. 7-9

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 3 fared in games over the Feb. 7-9 weekend.

No. 1 North Dakota (21-3-3)

Did not play.

No. 2 Cornell (17-2-4)

02/08/2020 – No. 2 Cornell 4 at Colgate 1

02/09/2020 – Colgate 3 at No. 2 Cornell 5

No. 3 Minnesota State (26-4-2)

02/07/2020 – No. 15 Northern Michigan 3 at No. 3 Minnesota State 7

02/08/2020 – No. 15 Northern Michigan 0 at No. 3 Minnesota State 1

No. 4 Boston College (16-8-1)

02/03/2020 – RV Boston University 4 vs No. 4 Boston College 4 (Beanpot semifinal, BU advances in overtime)

02/07/2020 – No. 14 UMass Lowell 3 at No. 4 Boston College 2

No. 5 Clarkson (20-6-2)

02/08/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 2 at St. Lawrence 0

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth (17-9-2)

02/07/2020 – RV Omaha 2 at No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 3

02/08/2020 – RV Omaha 1 at No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 4

No. 7 Denver (17-6-5)

Did not play.

No. 8 Massachusetts (18-9-2)

02/07/2020 – No. 10 Providence 1 at No. 8 Massachusetts 3

02/08/2020 – No. 8 Massachusetts 5 at No. 10 Providence 1

No. 9 Penn State (18-9-3)

02/07/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 2 at No. 13 Ohio State 2 (OT)

02/08/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 6 at No. 13 Ohio State 3

No. 10 Providence (14-9-5)

02/07/2020 – No. 10 Providence 1 at No. 8 Massachusetts 3

02/08/2020 – No. 8 Massachusetts 5 at No. 10 Providence 1

No. 11 Arizona State (20-9-3)

02/07/2020 – No. 11 Arizona State 3 at Holy Cross 2 (OT)

02/08/2020 – No. 11 Arizona State 3 at Bentley 0

No. 12 Northeastern (15-8-2)

02/03/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 3 vs No. 17 Harvard 1 (Beanpot semifinal)

02/07/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 2 at RV Maine 4

No. 13 Ohio State (16-10-4)

02/07/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 2 at No. 13 Ohio State 2 (OT)

02/08/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 6 at No. 13 Ohio State 3

No. 14 UMass Lowell (15-7-5)

02/07/2020 – No. 14 UMass Lowell 3 at No. 4 Boston College 2

02/08/2020 – No. 14 UMass Lowell 4 at Merrimack 3

No. 15 Northern Michigan (16-10-4)

02/07/2020 – No. 15 Northern Michigan 3 at No. 3 Minnesota State 7

02/08/2020 – No. 15 Northern Michigan 0 at No. 3 Minnesota State 1

No. 16 Quinnipiac (17-9-2)

02/07/2020 – No. 16 Quinnipiac 3 at Yale 2 (OT)

02/08/2020 – No. 16 Quinnipiac 2 at Brown 2 (OT)

No. 17 Harvard (11-7-4)

02/03/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 3 vs No. 17 Harvard 1 (Beanpot semifinal)

02/07/2020 – No. 17 Harvard 6 at RV Dartmouth 2

No. 18 Bemidji State (16-8-4)

Did not play.

No. 19 Michigan State (14-13-1)

02/07/2020 – No. 19 Michigan State 1 at RV Minnesota 4

02/08/2020 – No. 19 Michigan State 4 at RV Minnesota 2

No. 20 Sacred Heart (18-8-2)

Did not play.

RV = Received Votes