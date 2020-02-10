Women’s D-III weekend wrap Feb. 10: Top teams escape close games

No. 5 Hamline settles for tie with Saint Mary’s in second game

One night after rolling over Saint Mary’s with a 6-1 win, the Pipers settled for a 3-3 tie in the second game. The result dropped the Pipers into a tie for ninth in the PairWise with Norwich. Hamline seemed to have the game in hand after Bre Simon scored at 5:30 of the third to put the Pipers up 3-1, but Carson Sheridan scored on a power play at 14:32 to cut the lead to one, and Amber Miller tied it at 18:23. Saint Mary’s goalie Ary Ziakas made 54 saves in the game, including 23 in the third period.

Amherst squeaks by Bowdoin

Bowdoin is a difficult arena to play in, but Amherst survived the test, winning a pair of one-goal games over the weekend to keep pace in the PairWise. Friday, Bowdoin jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Katie Leininger and Elly Whitmore, but Amherst rallied in the second. Leslie Schwartz scored on a power play at 9:47 to start the rally, and Angelina Wiater scored the game-winner at 16:44 after Jillian Mazzocca had tied it at 13:50. Amherst goalie Caitlin Walker made 17 saves in the game, including six in the third. Saturday, the Mammoths took a one-goal lead into the third period, but Bowdoin’s Angelina Joyce tied it just 23 seconds into the period. Natalie Lima scored the game-winner at 4:51, and the Mammoths clamped down defensively, allowing only three shots in the entire third period.

No. 1 Plattsburgh survives Cortland

Plattsburgh has rolled through its conference schedule with little difficulty, but Friday the Cardinals had all they could handle from Cortland, eventually winning 3-2. Trailing 3-1 entering the third, Cortland scored to pull within one, but Plattsburgh goalie Ashley Davis stood strong, making nine saves in the third. On Saturday, Plattsburgh rolled to a 5-0 win, with five different players scoring. Ivy Boric and Sierra Benjamin each had two assists, and Davis made 14 saves in the shutout win.

Oswego strong in nonconference action

The Oswego Lakers scored two one-goal wins in nonconference action. Saturday, the Lakers beat Utica, 2-1. The Lakers scored twice in the second, and while Caley Susitti got one back in the third, Utica couldn’t get the equalizer, as Rachael Farmer made 19 saves in the game. Sunday, the Lakers earned a 3-2 win over UCHC conference leader Nazareth. Abbey Luth put Nazareth up by one at 1:09 of the first period, but Oswego scored twice in the second to take the lead. The Lakers made it 3-1 at 10:38 of the third on a goal by Avery Webster, but Nazareth got one back at 19:33. Farmer made 22 saves in the game, including nine in the third, for the win