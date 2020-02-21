Women’s D-III weekend picks Feb. 21:

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 21-22

Augsburg versus St. Thomas (home-and-home)

A sweep by St. Thomas would push them past Augsburg into third in the MIAC standings. Anything less and the Tommies are in fourth. It seems to me that home ice for each game is the likely outcome. St. Thomas 3-2, Augsburg 3-2

No. 7 Wisconsin-River Falls versus No. 3 Wisconsin-Eau Claire

The Falcons have more to gain here in terms of PairWise positioning and qualifying for the NCAA tournament, but the Blugolds are playing exceptional hockey right now. A tie in at least one of these games wouldn’t surprise me. I am going with each team winning at home. Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4-2, Wisconsin-River Falls 2-1

No. 2 Middlebury at Bowdoin

The Polar Bears are a tough out at home, but I think if Amherst can pull out a pair of one-goal wins, the Panthers will too. Middlebury 3-2, 2-1

No. 1 Plattsburgh at Morrisville

While Morrisville is a solid .500 team, the Cardinals look like they are ready to roll through to another national title. Hard to see this weekend as anything but a Plattsburgh sweep. Plattsburgh 4-1, 5-1

Saturday, Feb. 22

Nazareth at No. 5 Elmira

The Soaring Eagles lost to Nazareth earlier in the year, and it’s one reason they are currently fourth in the UCHC. Elmira is sitting on the bubble in terms of PairWise, and the Soaring Eagles can’t afford another loss right now. I think they get revenge for the earlier loss. Elmira 3-1