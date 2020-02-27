Minnesota investigating allegations of abuse by former hockey assistant coach Adrahtas

According to the Associated Press, Minnesota is investigating allegations that former men’s hockey assistant coach Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas sexually abused players during the 1984-85 season.

The report states that Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle sent a letter to members of that 1984-85 hockey team after The Athletic reported the allegations.

The Athletic report says Adrahtas’ exit from the Gophers program came after several people went to the school’s athletic director at that time to report allegations of sexual abuse.

In a statement, Minnesota said it “takes this disturbing report seriously” and has retained the Seattle-based law firm Perkins Coie to determine what happened.

“The University is committed to providing support for our former students consistent with our public responsibilities and dedication to a supportive, inclusive and safe environment for our entire community,” the statement reads.

Adrahtas denied the allegations to The Athletic last week. His attorney also issued a statement to the website that said: “Mr. Adrahtas categorically and unequivocally denies the allegations that have been presented.”

The Athletic reported that multiple players told the website that Adrahtas, while coaching at Minnesota, approached players and “offered to procure a woman to perform oral sex on them.” Players said “they came to believe it was Adrahtas who was performing the sex act.”

Multiple players from the 1984-85 Gophers are participating in the investigation, which remains ongoing, according to The Athletic.

Adrahtas later coached junior hockey and in the ACHA for Chicago-based Robert Morris.