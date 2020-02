Due to a compressor failure at Marano Campus Center Arena in Oswego, the Lakers’ SUNYAC semifinal game against Plattsburgh, originally scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m., is now scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, at 7 p.m.

Tickets that were purchased for the Saturday game will be usable for the Tuesday game.

The status of the Oswego women’s NEWHL semifinal game against Morrisville, scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m., has not yet been determined.