Pickin’ the WCHA: Feb. 28-29

It’s the final weeknend of the regular season and there’s a ton on the oline. Most notably, the MacNaughton Cup will be lifted by either Bemidji State or Minnesota State, who play one another at the Sanford Center. But (nearly) every other WCHA team is also playing for something this weekend.

It should be a fun one, so let’s get to the picks. (Also, hat tip to Daver for his picks last week: The only one he missed was the second BSU/UAA game. He picked the Seawolves to win Saturday and was three minutes away from getting there.)

Daver last week: 7-0-1

Jack last week: 4-3-1

Daver this season: 100-44-21

Jack this season: 110-59-18

Lake Superior at Ferris State

A weird scenario where the Lakers are locked into the No. 7 seed no matter what they do, but the Bulldogs are four points behind Alaska Anchorage for the eighth and final playoff spot. Ferris needs at least a win and a tie, plus some help from the Seawolves, to make the playoffs. Still, FSU has lost 13 of their last 14 games in 2020.

Daver: LSSU sweeps, 4-2, 3-1

Jack: LSSU sweeps, 5-3, 3-1

Michigan Tech at/vs. Northern Michigan

Northern Michigan is currently in third place with 47 points while Michigan Tech is currently in sixth with 43. Theoretically, though, a Huskies sweep could possibly give them a No. 3 seed and home ice for the first round of the WCHA playoffs. However, a lot would have to happen for that to be the case — Tech still needs to leapfrog two additional teams to do that.

Daver: NMU wins Friday 3-2, MTU wins Saturday 3-1

Jack: Tech wins Friday 4-2, NMU wins Saturday 4-0

Bowling Green at Alabama Huntsville

The Chargers were eliminated from postseason contention last week, and gave up 18 goals in doing so. Meanwhile, Bowling Green can still finish as high as third (and as low as sixth). Right now they are tied for fourth with Alaska (43 points apiece) but the Nanooks appear to hold the tiebreaker.

Daver: BGSU sweeps, 4-1, 5-1

Jack: BGSU wins 5-2 Friday, UAH wins 3-1 Saturday

Alaska Anchorage at Alaska

The Nanooks are looking for home ice for the first time since 2013 while the Seawolves are seeking their first Governors’ Cup since 2009 (and a playoff appearance).

Daver: UAA wins Friday 2-1, Alaska wins Saturday 4-1

Jack: Alaska wins Saturday 3-2, UAA wins Friday 2-1 (and, as a bonus pick: wins the shootout to take the Governor’s Cup)

Minnesota State at Bemidji State

I saved the main event for last. The Beavers need to sweep if they want to claim a share of the MacNaughton Cup. Their reward for that would be the No. 1 seed in the WCHA tournament. Not sure they will do that, but they will make things interesting.

Daver: MSU wins Friday 5-3, BSU wins Saturday 2-1

Jack: BSU wins 4-2 Friday, MSU wins 3-2 Saturday