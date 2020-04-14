Effinger leaves Boston University hockey ops position, named new men’s coach at St. Olaf

St. Olaf announced Tuesday the hiring of Eddie Effinger as the head coach of the Oles men’s hockey team.

Effinger comes to St. Olaf after spending this past season as the director of hockey operations at Boston University.

He takes over for Cole Workman, who served as interim coach during the 2019-20 season and was not retained.

A forward at Amherst during his playing days, Effinger also spent six seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater prior to BU.

“We are extremely excited to bring someone with Eddie’s background to the Hill,” St. Olaf athletic director Bowles said in a statement. “Eddie is the perfect fit for St. Olaf. His playing and coaching experience at Amherst, and the time he has spent at Boston University, have prepared him perfectly to lead our men’s hockey program to the level we expect to compete at within the MIAC and nationally.”

At BU, Effinger managed all operational aspects of the men’s hockey program, including travel logistics, video breakdowns, and athletic development. He also assisted head coach Albie O’Connell with fundraising development, alumni relations, recruiting coordination with players across the world, and oversaw academic support, leadership programming, and community outreach.

“I am honored to be joining the St. Olaf family,” Effinger said. “I would like to thank Ryan Bowles and the entire search committee for their leadership and trust in me to lead the men’s hockey program. I am very excited about the potential of our program and am eager to join the St. Olaf community.”

At Amherst, Effinger was a two-time captain and recorded 77 points on 38 goals and 39 assists in 97 games.

After graduating from Amherst, Effinger played one season with the Quad City Mallards of the former Central Hockey League.