NEHC postpones men’s, women’s conference schedules for 2020, will reassess situation Jan. 1, 2021

The NEHC has voted to postpone the 2020 portion of this season’s men’s and women’s conference schedule.

“The league is supportive of institutional autonomy regarding potential nonconference scheduling for the fall semester,” reads a statement. “NEHC members may also schedule contests against each other this fall, however, those games would not count for league standing purposes. The goal of this resolution is to provide each member institution with flexibility as it pertains to the fall semester portion of their schedule. Each member institution will provide its own update on the status of athletics, and specifically ice hockey, at their institution.”

In addition, the NEHC is “actively working through conference schedule models with member administrators and coaches that will maximize participation opportunities for all of the league’s student-athletes for contests occurring after January 1.”