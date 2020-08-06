Bowlby departs Harvard after three seasons, signs NHL contract with Panthers

The Florida Panthers announced Wednesday that the club has agreed to terms with Harvard junior forward Henry Bowlby on a two-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2020-21 season.

In signing with the Panthers, Bowlby will forgo his senior year with the Crimson.

Bowlby appeared in 31 games for Harvard and recorded 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) during the 2019-20 season.

The native of Edina, Minn., registered 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) over three seasons and 84 games with Harvard from 2017 to 2020.