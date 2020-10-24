Citing health, safety of players, NEWHL cancels 2020-21 women’s hockey season

The NEWHL announced Friday that the women’s conference has made the decision to cancel its 2020-21 conference schedule and league championship.

“The priority must be to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as the members of our campuses and communities,” said NEWHL commissioner Tom DiCamillo in a statement. “We are disappointed in having to make this decision and feel for our student-athletes. However, our intention is to stay safe and united as a league, and prepare for the 2021-22 season.”

The NEWHL is an NCAA Division III conference featuring seven SUNY-based institutions: Buffalo State, Canton, Cortland, Morrisville, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam.

Earlier this week, the SUNYAC canceled its season.