North Dakota starts ’20-21 season as top-ranked team in USCHO.com Preseason Division I Men’s Poll

With 28 first-place votes, North Dakota begins the 2020-21 season as the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Preseason Division I Men’s Poll.

North Dakota finished No. 2 in the final USCHO poll last March.

Second-ranked Boston College earned four first-place votes, followed by No. 3 Minnesota Duluth with three first-place nods, No. 4 Minnesota State with one, and No. 6 Cornell with four.

Denver sits No. 5 in the preseason poll.

Rounding out the top 10 are No. 7 Massachusetts, No. 8 Clarkson, No. 9 Penn State, and No. 10 Ohio State.

The rest of the poll:

11. UMass Lowell

12. Michigan

13. Quinnipiac

14. Minnesota

15. Arizona State

16. Bemidji State

17. Providence

18. Western Michigan

19. Northeastern

20. Notre Dame

In addition, 18 other teams received votes this week.