Due to COVID-19 protocol, the Rochester Institute of Technology women’s hockey games with Mercyhurst scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 5-6) have been postponed.

Makeup dates and times are to be announced.

RIT remains slated to face Mercyhurst in a home-and-home doubleheader next week. The Tigers are scheduled to host the Lakers next Thursday (Dec. 10) for a 3 p.m. faceoff before traveling to Erie on Friday (Dec. 11) for a 3 p.m. start.