Kleven, Skinner, Stein replace Boston University men’s hockey trio on U.S. National Junior Team preliminary roster

USA Hockey on Sunday announced the addition of defensemen Tyler Kleven (North Dakota) and Hunter Skinner (OHL’s London Knights) and goaltender Logan Stein (Ferris State) to the preliminary roster for the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team.

That trio replaces Boston University forward Robert Mastrosimone, BU defenseman Alex Vlasic and Terriers goaltender Drew Commesso, who are not available to participate due to BU pausing team activities in light of positive COVID-19 tests.

“It’s certainly heartbreaking for Robert, Alex and Drew to not have the chance to make our team and we feel for them,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the 2021 U.S. National Junior Team and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for the USA Hockey, in a statement. “But it’s great to have the depth we do and we’re pleased to welcome Tyler, Hunter and Logan. We’re excited to get our camp underway and continue to work with our medical staff, the IIHF and the government of Alberta to help provide the safest possible environment for everyone associated with our team.”

The U.S. and its 29 players began a week-long camp Sunday at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich., in preparation for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, set for Dec. 25 to Jan. 6 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The final 25-player U.S. roster will be announced on Dec. 13 prior to the U.S. departing for Edmonton.