Behind 28 saves by Hank Johnson, Mercyhurst earns a 2-1 road upset of No. 18 Bowling Green, 2-1; No. 2 BC routs No. 12 Providence, 9-0

The Mercyhurst Lakers, a team a season ago finished last of 60 clubs in the PairWise rankings and was tabbed tied for last by the Atlantic Hockey coaches this campaign, opened their season in style with a 2-1 road upset of No. 18 Bowling Green.

Goaltender Hank Johnson was the star for the Lakers, stopping 38 of the 39 shots he faced while the Mercyhurst power play was the offensive force in the game.

“We capitalized on power plays, which we did twice and we got great goaltending from Hank Johnson,” said Mercyhurst coach Rich Gotkin. “He was the difference tonight. I’m not going to apologize for that. He’s a good goaltender and a great kid.”

Johnson, a graduate transfer from Bemidji State who played just 19 games for the Beavers in three seasons, was happy to get the opportunity to carry his team.

“Often what happens you don’t get a chance and he’s been waiting for this opportunity for a long time and he made the most of it,” Gotten said. “He made a lot of spectacular saves but he also made a lot of saves look easy.

“He’s calm and cool, a quiet, reserved guy. That’s definitely a bonus.”

Justin Cmunt got the opening goal at 4:11 of the first with the man advantage, one-timing a pass from Stephen Ipri. Cade Townend extended that advantage on a 5-on-3 power play at 1:01 of the third.

Evan Dougherty netted Bowling Green’s only goal of the night with 1:33 left, spoiling the shutout for Johnson and making the finish interesting.

The two teams will faceoff again on Sunday in Erie, Pa., at 3:00 p.m. ET.

This Week’s Scoreboard/Schedule | USCHO.com Poll

No. 2 Boston College 9, No. 12 Providence 0

The second-ranked Eagles whitewashed No. 12 Providence for the second straight night, this time routing the Friars with nine goals from six scorers in a game Providence will want to put in the past quickly.

Nothing seemed to go wrong for Boston College, which scored just 4:25 into the first on a Matt Boldy tally, his first of two, which became the game-winner in a 9-0 victory. It was the second shutout of the weekend over the Friars for BC.

“It’s almost surreal that two teams that are so close jumps to a 9-0 disparity,” said BC coach Jerry York.

Holding that 1-0 lead and after killing the front end of a 5-on-3 penalty, captain Marc McLaughlin netted the first of three shorthanded goals for the Eagles, all while killing seven Friars power plays, on the night. It became a defining moment in a game that might not have seemed to have one.

“That’s a great momentum shift for us,” York said of the shorty. “Five-on-three, [Providence has] some really good power play guys. So not only to defend it but to score shorthanded, it was a really dynamic play.”

In addition to Boldy’s two-goal game, rookies Colby Ambrosio and Trevor Kuntar each added a pair of goals. Logan Hutsko scored a goal and added two assists.

The 36-save shutout for Spencer Knight, 17 saves coming in the third period, was his second of the weekend and extends his shutout streak to 127 minutes, 54 seconds. In 37 games played for the Eagles, Knight has earned seven career shutouts.

“It reminds me of Scott Clemmensen’s days here at BC,” York said, referring to his goaltender who led his team to four straight Frozen Four appearances from 1998-2001, including the 2001 national title.